ALL Crane Debuts Kobelco G-3 Series Hydraulic Crawlers                                                                                   

The ALL Crane Family of Companies added a package of Kobelco G-3 Series hydraulic crawlers to its fleet. Each unit is part of Kobelco’s redesigned, “repowered” cranes unveiled at CONEXPO last March. The package includes the following units, in varying quantities: CK800G-3 (80-ton capacity), CK1100G-3 (110-tons), and CK1600G-3 (160-tons).

The new G-3 models were created using input from end users derived from real jobsite experiences. They incorporate transport, assembly, and operator-friendly concepts. Other notable features include boom, carbody, and track side frame structures designed with ease of transport in mind. The new cab and design of the cranes add to the operator’s comfort and safety.

The G-3 hydraulic crawlers line also boasts the Isuzu Tier 4-compliant engine, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and quiet operation.

The Kobelco G-3 Series hydraulic crawler cranes are expected to be deployed across ALL’s 33-branch North American footprint, where they are expected to find usage in bridge construction, plant work, foundation work, and more. In addition to using Kobelco cranes in its own fleet, ALL is also an authorized Kobelco dealer.

The G-3 Series cranes include a new cab design offering improved visibility and added features such as bluetooth and USB capabilities. Kobelco has maintained all the previous hydraulic systems, crane travel system, and other components that have defined Kobelco and its products for the past 30 years.