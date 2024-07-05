Allegion Introduces The Von Duprin 70 Series Exit Devices

Allegion US has launched the Von Duprin 70 Series Exit Devices, a new product line that combines the quality and trust associated with Von Duprin with a medium price point. The line is compatible with a wide range of applications including warehouse, industrial, office, multifamily, retail and hospitality spaces.

The Von Duprin 70 Series Exit Devices are ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 certified, ensuring the highest standards of quality. The series offers both panic and fire rated options that are available in both the 78 series wide stile and the 75 series narrow stile form factors. Rim, surface vertical rod and concealed vertical rod configurations are available for both the 78 and 75 series. Additionally, the 70 series offers a wide range of device lever designs and finishes that suite across the Von Duprin portfolio.

One standout feature of the 70 Series is the Quiet Electric Latch Retraction (QEL) option, which provides electronic control of an exit device with limited operational noise. This option is particularly beneficial in environments where noise reduction is desired. Furthermore, quick shipping is available for time-sensitive projects, allowing customers to meet their deadlines without compromising on quality.

In terms of aesthetics, the 70 Series boasts a modern look with harder lines, perfectly complementing the existing Von Duprin family of products. This enables customers to seamlessly incorporate a blend of premium and mid-priced exit devices in their projects, creating a visually captivating and economically sensible space.