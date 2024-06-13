The commercial and industrial HVAC manufacturer broke ground this week for its 460,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico. The project will support sustainable data center growth across North America.

This week, Alliance Air began building its new energy-efficient manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico. The 460,000-square-foot plant will support sustainable data center growth across North America. Alliance Air is a subsidiary of global commercial and industrial HVAC manufacturer Daikin Applied. Construction of the facility is expected to be complete by Spring 2025 with production ramping up in June 2025.

The new $121 million facility is expected to support over 1,000 production jobs and over 1,150 total new permanent jobs in the northwest region of Mexico. The investment will expand on Alliance Air’s and Daikin Applied’s established presence in Tijuana. The expanded facility will better serve customers and support significant data center market growth in Mexico and North America with a single supplier for end-to-end HVAC solutions.

“We started manufacturing in Tijuana 20 years ago with 30 employees. We were just a start-up. I’m proud to see this force of 1,000 team members who have become exceptionally talented in the design and production of energy-efficient, custom cooling solutions,” said Luis Plascencia, President and General Manager of Alliance Air Products. “We look forward to expanding our role in the community, and bolstering our partnership with the Baja California government and local Tijuana leaders to make this new facility a reality.”

The facility is being built to manufacture energy-efficient HVAC cooling solutions specifically for data centers. It is designed for maximum efficiency to meet the company’s — and customers’ — sustainability goals.

“This is a critical moment for the HVAC industry to meet the demand for data center cooling which is increasing exponentially with trends and economic forces like artificial intelligence and insourcing manufacturing,” said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer for Daikin Applied Americas. “Increasing our current capacity allows us to expedite delivery to help customers meet this demand. The combined talent and technology of Alliance Air and Daikin Applied creates a new level of energy efficiency to help customers meet aggressive sustainability goals.”

Prioritizing high value industries and talent development, a coalition of Baja California’s economic leaders traveled to Japan to meet with Daikin Industries.

“Baja California emphasizes foreign investment attraction with innovation and well-paid jobs,” commented Baja State Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda.