Allseating Expands The Innate Collection With A New Mesh Back Option

The Innate Collection's mesh back combines breathability, ergonomics, and affordability to deliver comfort and style to any workspace.

Allseating has announced the latest expansion of its Innate collection with the introduction of a mesh back option. Available in three distinct mesh patterns—M10, M2, and the newly introduced M12—this addition enhances the versatility and comfort of the Innate collection, ensuring optimal support and breathability for all users.

The Innate chair, originally launched in October 2022 and designed in collaboration with award-winning industrial designer Todd Yetman, was developed to prioritize all-day comfort, ergonomics, and user wellness. With a fully upholstered option that cradles the sit-bones and supports the natural curvature of the spine, Innate seamlessly integrates into both home and office environments. Featuring a height-adjustable lumbar with a 4″ range, flexible webbing straps for adaptive back support, and an optional headrest with a 60-degree pivot and five height positions, Innate delivers superior ergonomic benefits.

The Innate collection now offers three models available in both fully upholstered and mesh back options. Each chair comes standard with lumbar support, with the flexibility to select a “no lumbar” option based on preference. With a modern aesthetic and improved breathability, the mesh back version of Innate is designed to provide long-lasting comfort in any workspace. The addition of the M12 mesh option, featuring a refined woven aesthetic, further enhances both function and style, ensuring users remain cool and supported throughout the day. The M12 mesh is available in six colorways inspired by city and nature landscapes: Skyline, Urban, Meadow, Nightlife, Graffiti, and River.

