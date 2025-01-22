Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Allseating Introduces Enhancements To L1, Rainbow, And Ayles Collections

With a highback for L1, new finishes for Rainbow, and a Tablet for Ayles, the features aim to meet the evolving demands of commercial spaces.

Rainbow CloudBreak

Allseating recently announced three new enhancements: a highback for L1, new finishes for Rainbow, and a tablet for Ayles. These new features are designed to meet the evolving demands of commercial spaces, enhancing the products’ ergonomics and functionality in a variety of applications.

From private offices to open-concept workspaces, L1’s design fits seamlessly into an array of settings. L1 remains affordable, proving style, comfort, and health never need to be sacrificed in the name of cost. For enhanced comfort and ergonomics, the chair will now be available in a highback version and a full seat. While the added flexibility of a fuller seat will allow L1 to accommodate a variety of body types and personal preferences, the highback design will provide additional support for the upper back and neck, aiding in reducing the risk of strain and discomfort during prolonged use.

Rainbow is a bright solution for institutional, healthcare, and corporate environments. With three seat sizes, two base options, and a square back design, Rainbow is a versatile chair for both training and lounge areas. To expand its design appeal and versatility in these settings, Rainbow frame finishes are now available in new versatile Silver, Black, Matte Bronze, and Matte Smoke. The Chrome finish will be discontinued as of December 1, 2025, and in its place, a Silver matching the Rühe and Foster collections, Bronze Matte, and Smoke finishes will be available for order.

Ayles’ mid-century modern design delivers eye-catching appeal and affordable, ergonomic support to lounge and waiting areas, informal meeting spaces, and executive offices. Offering a practical solution for the modern mobile worker, the addition of a tablet to the chair will enhance its use in public spaces such as airport lounges.

Click here for more product news.

Facility Supplies, Furniture & Furniture Rental, Product News, Products & Services

Allseating, Ayles, Corporate, Ergonomics, Furniture, Healthcare, interior design, L1, office seating, Rainbow, waiting area, workspaces

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Data Centers Turning To Onsite Power Sources

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon