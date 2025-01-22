Allseating recently announced three new enhancements: a highback for L1, new finishes for Rainbow, and a tablet for Ayles. These new features are designed to meet the evolving demands of commercial spaces, enhancing the products’ ergonomics and functionality in a variety of applications.

From private offices to open-concept workspaces, L1’s design fits seamlessly into an array of settings. L1 remains affordable, proving style, comfort, and health never need to be sacrificed in the name of cost. For enhanced comfort and ergonomics, the chair will now be available in a highback version and a full seat. While the added flexibility of a fuller seat will allow L1 to accommodate a variety of body types and personal preferences, the highback design will provide additional support for the upper back and neck, aiding in reducing the risk of strain and discomfort during prolonged use.

Rainbow is a bright solution for institutional, healthcare, and corporate environments. With three seat sizes, two base options, and a square back design, Rainbow is a versatile chair for both training and lounge areas. To expand its design appeal and versatility in these settings, Rainbow frame finishes are now available in new versatile Silver, Black, Matte Bronze, and Matte Smoke. The Chrome finish will be discontinued as of December 1, 2025, and in its place, a Silver matching the Rühe and Foster collections, Bronze Matte, and Smoke finishes will be available for order.

Ayles’ mid-century modern design delivers eye-catching appeal and affordable, ergonomic support to lounge and waiting areas, informal meeting spaces, and executive offices. Offering a practical solution for the modern mobile worker, the addition of a tablet to the chair will enhance its use in public spaces such as airport lounges.