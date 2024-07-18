Allseating Launches Dart, A Versatile Conference Chair

Allseating recently launched Dart, a versatile conference chair designed to accommodate a wide range of meeting spaces. As the way people work continues to evolve and in-person collaboration reintegrates and becomes more critical, Dart’s classic, contemporary design is perfect for inspiring collaboration and socializing with coworkers in professional spaces.

Dart’s ergonomic design allows users to fully immerse themselves in the task at hand. The chair’s fully upholstered frame, with horizontal stitching details along the back, provides both style and back support. Dart is available in both mid-back and high-back models and features a waterfall seat that relieves stress on the hamstrings while sitting down. Arm options include a proprietary conference 7-arm in both polished aluminum or painted black aluminum, as well as height adjustable and pivoting task arms (in black or birch), should they be desired.

Included in Allseating’s entire product portfolio, Dart will also be LEVEL3 certified. The LEVEL sustainability certification is a standard that establishes measurable performance criteria to provide information on indoor air quality, material composition, issues related to life cycle assessments, social responsibility, and ecosystem impacts. Allseating is the first Canadian-based company to achieve LEVEL3 certification in the seating category.