Allseating Reveals Futuristic Task Chair

Allseating created Attune, a futuristic task chair and winner of Chicago Athenaeum Museum’s Good Design Award. Attune utilizes an advanced polymer that instantly adapts to the user’s body while remaining durable and exceptionally resistant to impact and flex fatigue.

Combining the characteristics of high-performance elastomers and flexible plastics, Attune’s dynamic form exudes a lightness that expresses levity, mobility, and adaptability—all in response to the demand for collaborative, highly flexible, and intuitive task seating. The design features structured yet flexible vertical and horizontal cutouts strategically placed to reduce pressure and increase seated breathability. The connective strands within the chair open up to release tension, creating a robust support system that remains surprisingly supple. This balance of strength and flexibility allows Attune to adjust and conform to each user’s body, offering a personalized and comfortable seating experience. The design of Attune also prioritizes inclusivity across body types.

Attune can be specified with an upholstered seat and an upholstered back. The combination of Attune’s flexible poly back and formed poly seat delivers ergonomic support, relieving pressure points and providing user-specified lumbar support. Attune fits into a range of environments, including commercial offices, home offices, hospitality settings, and institutional environments.

Available in two frame finishes, Black and Birch, Attune can be further customized with seat and back accents in Black, Birch, Smoke, Midnight, and Currant. Additionally, Attune can be armless or specified in two arm options: a loop conference arm and, coming later this year, a height-adjustable task arm. The loop conference arm can be specified with an optional upholstered arm wrap available in Lara, a carded phthalate-free vinyl by CF Stinson, and is offered in five color options that match the poly finishes of Attune including Cloud, Pitch, Tempest, Tamale, and Mystery.

Attune is LEVEL®3 certified, the highest sustainability achievement a product can reach. The LEVEL® sustainability certification is a voluntary standard that establishes measurable performance criteria to provide information on indoor air quality, material composition, issues related to life cycle assessments, social responsibility, and ecosystem impacts.