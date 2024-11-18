American Lighting Introduces The Rhyme Series Of Downlights

American Lighting recently introduced its new Rhyme Series, which includes LED color-selectable small aperture, low profile downlights in four styles: adjustable gimbal, adjustable beam angle, and round, and square standard profiles for optimal lighting and easy installation for commercial and residential areas.

The new Rhyme Series offers the flexibility of switching between 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K at the time of installation to ensure a tailored lighting experience. The color-selectable temperatures offer building managers, builders, and homeowners the opportunity to reduce luminaire types, match existing lamps, and reduce the blue light spectrum often associated with higher color temperatures.

The LED small aperture and low-profile downlights deliver up to 104 lumens per watt with a high 90+ CRI. The fixtures are available in 12 or 15 watts, providing up to 1520 lumens respectively to meet the specific demands of commercial and multi-family facilities, as well as single-family homes. With its slim low-profile design, the Rhyme Series offers a variety of beam angles, from 24° to 60°, for precise illumination distribution.

Type IC, air-tight, and cETLus listed for wet locations, the Rhyme Series has an IP44 rating making it a great choice for most demanding residential environments. These 120VAC downlights provide a dimming range capability of down to 10% through most CL, ELV, and TRIAC dimmers.

The Rhyme Series is designed for easy installation with a click-action mechanism that allows for quick and easy installation and maintenance. Each light module includes a trimless mud ring and a standard trim ring accessory to provide flexibility for any installation needed. The downlights will perform in temperatures ranging from -20°C (-4°F) to 40°C (104°F) and carry cETLus Listing, JA8, FCC, and RoHS certifications.

With a performance-rated life of 50,000 hours backed by a limited five-year warranty, these small aperture, low-profile downlights have a durable die-cast aluminum housing and polycarbonate lens to help resist corrosion and environmental conditions to maintain their appearance.