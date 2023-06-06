Appspace App Improves Workplace Management

Appspace App will further help organizations improve collaboration and generate cost savings with a recent enhancement to its Appspace for Microsoft offering.

With the newly launched Appspace app for Microsoft Teams, Appspace for Microsoft now allows organizations to embed the Appspace employee app functionality and other Appspace features into the Teams desktop or mobile app. This means employees using the app can access and manage essential workplace functions like checking their companies’ newsfeeds, reserving workspaces, and inviting visitors to their offices—all from the Appspace app for Teams. Employees also can receive critical company communications like HR announcements or office closings—all within the same app.

The enhancement extends the functionality of Appspace for Microsoft to deliver a seamless workplace experience for employees, whether they are working in-person, hybrid, or remotely. The Appspace App for Microsoft Teams will further help organizations generate cost savings and productivity by reducing the number of point solutions required for their workplace management needs.

Appspace is the workplace experience platform for communications and workplace management. It’s the first to combine a modern intranet (powered by Beezy), space reservation, digital signage, and more—all in a single, easy-to-use platform. Now organizations can replace siloed products that are costly to integrate and unite their physical and digital workplace. More than 150 Fortune 500 companies, and 10 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees, are using Appspace to make work a more connected and engaging experience.