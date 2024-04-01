April’s Free USGBC Course: Workforce Development

Each month in 2024, USGBC will offer free green building education courses. April's focus is on workforce development.

Throughout 2024, each month USGBC will select one or two education courses about specific aspects of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of April, you can take advantage of a free course on workforce development.

Workforce Development

Brought to you by USGBC Partners

1 Continuing Education (CE) credit

Basic Level

USGBC session at Greenbuild 2023

Format: Webinar

Course Description

As we focus on the future of green building, it is abundantly clear that we must educate, train and advocate for a strong, resilient pipeline of green building leaders. Efforts taken in the present to engage with students, local municipalities and underserved communities will address these challenges and benefit the green building industry for years to come.

Learn from USGBC partners who are developing innovative approaches to supporting the future green economy. Each community has focused on unique ways of supporting the growing labor market and addressing important topics related to equity, climate change and local building mandates.

Recorded September 26, 2023 at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo.

Objectives

Understand how to meet climate goals by creating and implementing proper training programs. Participants will be able to communicate the value of local support and partnerships to push how communities implement climate action. Understand the importance of creating equitable training opportunities for students, building operators, and facility staff. Participants will learn how to align local and regional plans with the standards and best practices of Green Building Education programs.

View all free USGBC courses here.