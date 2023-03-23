Are Company Headquarters Here To Stay?

One of the biggest takeaways from 2022 is that workplaces aren’t going anywhere. More than half of workplace leaders (54%) invested more in the workplace in 2022 than in 2021, a sign that a physical footprint remains important for team building and collaboration, according to a new report from Envoy. The At Work: 2023 workplace trends report is a comprehensive state of the physical workplace compiled and designed for workplace leaders around the world.

The physical workplace, especially a corporation’s headquarters, is the identity and soul of worklife that provides an emotional connection to a brand, and often is a source of pride for both leadership and employees, according to Envoy.

“Great things happen when people work together onsite,” said Larry Gadea, the company’s CEO and Founder. “And we’re seeing that in our data. More people are coming in and collaborating as teams. When employers take the bold step to bring employees back to the workplace on a regular basis, we’ll see big wins for their businesses and their people because nothing can replace in-person togetherness.” “When employers take the bold step to bring employees back to the workplace on a regular basis, we’ll see big wins for their businesses and their people because nothing can replace in-person togetherness.” — Larry Gadea, Envoy

The At Work report dives into Envoy’s proprietary platform data, analyzing tens of millions of global workplace sign-ins, as well as desks and meeting room reservations. It weaves in survey data from hundreds of workplace leaders from technology, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, professional services, and media organizations. It also answers questions that are top of mind for workplace leaders: How are people using their office space? Where are workplace dollars going? And what investments are on the table for this year?

Key takeaways include:

In 2022, people returning to the workplace increased but foot traffic was far from consistent. Workplace foot traffic grew by 37% in 2022 over the previous year. Yet, there was a lot of volatility throughout the year, which was likely the result of the economic downturn, shifting attendance policies, and expected holiday lulls.

On average, the number of hybrid-first employees going into the workplace weekly jumped by 164% in 2022. 82% of employees visiting the workplace in a given week were hybrid-first,¹ which is defined as going onsite one to three days. Meanwhile 18% were office-first.¹ These employees showed up to the office more than three days in a given week.