Are Facility Executives Overlooking HVAC?

D espite an increased push for sustainable building practices, over 37% of industry leaders currently exclude HVAC systems from their efficiency or carbon reduction plans, according to a new study from AIIR. The survey of building developers, owners, operators, and general contractors reveals a critical gap in strategies aimed at lowering energy costs and environmental impact, and provides insights into the complex dynamics influencing HVAC decisions and the potential benefits of adopting smart building technologies.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by banthita166)

Here are some key findings from the survey:

37% of building professionals do not include HVAC systems in their current plans for improving efficiency or reducing carbon impact

Top challenges in HVAC implementation: Installation, cost, and maintenance were identified as the most significant hurdles in HVAC adoption

Interest in smart technology: 61% of respondents expressed interest in AI-driven solutions to boost energy efficiency in their projects

Impact on property value: Over 82% of participants agreed that investing in energy-efficient upgrades could increase property value