Are Facility Executives Overlooking HVAC?

New research shows 61% of building professionals are interested in smart building technology, but 37% still omit HVAC from their efficiency plans.

Despite an increased push for sustainable building practices, over 37% of industry leaders currently exclude HVAC systems from their efficiency or carbon reduction plans, according to a new study from AIIR. The survey of building developers, owners, operators, and general contractors reveals a critical gap in strategies aimed at lowering energy costs and environmental impact, and provides insights into the complex dynamics influencing HVAC decisions and the potential benefits of adopting smart building technologies.

HVAC Efficiency Plans, AIIR
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by banthita166)

Here are some key findings from the survey:

  • 37% of building professionals do not include HVAC systems in their current plans for improving efficiency or reducing carbon impact
  • Top challenges in HVAC implementation: Installation, cost, and maintenance were identified as the most significant hurdles in HVAC adoption
  • Interest in smart technology: 61% of respondents expressed interest in AI-driven solutions to boost energy efficiency in their projects
  • Impact on property value: Over 82% of participants agreed that investing in energy-efficient upgrades could increase property value

This research comes as commercial and residential property owners face rising utility costs and growing demand for sustainable building practices. In light of these challenges, many industry professionals recognize the value of smart technology and AI as pivotal tools for enhancing operational efficiency, cutting costs, and improving occupant comfort.

“This latest study underscores both the challenges and the opportunities within the HVAC industry,” said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR. “With advanced technologies such as the AIIR Intelligent HVAC, we’re helping clients optimize comfort and efficiency in their buildings. By empowering property owners and developers with AI-powered systems, we aim to support a shift toward smarter, more sustainable infrastructure.”

Building Decarbonization

Exploring Pathways To Building Decarbonization 

Supported by ambitious policy, a mix of electric, efficient and flexible solutions can decarbonize buildings, improve standards of living, and reduce energy bills, according to new ETC report. Read more…

Read more facility management news about HVAC on Facility Executive.

