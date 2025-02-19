Contact Us

Are Incentives Enough To Lure Remote Workers Back To Office?

Many remote workers are unwilling to give up the flexibility they've grown accustomed to, reveals TopResume survey.

As companies like Amazon and JP Morgan lead the charge in enforcing return-to-office (RTO) mandates, a new survey from TopResume sheds light on how American workers feel about the shift. Many remote workers are unwilling to give up the flexibility they’ve grown accustomed to since the global pandemic, according to the survey of 1,000 full-time workers commissioned by TopResume and conducted via Pollfish from January 13 to January 14, 2025.

Here are some additional survey findings:

  • 60% of remote workers report that employers have demanded more in-office time in the last two years, with 38% being required to return to the office five days a week.
  • One in six employees say they would quit their job if forced to return to the office full-time, signaling potential talent loss for companies enforcing strict RTO policies.
  • Over one-third of millennials intend to defy return-to-office mandates, with 37% planning to ignore company policies and either continue working remotely or go to the office less frequently than required.
remote workers
(Photo: Adobe Stock / By LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS)
  • 96% of workers agree that carefully selected incentives, such as flexible schedules or pay raises, could be key to enticing them back to the office.
  • Two in five employees believe returning to the office would significantly decrease their job satisfaction, citing concerns over work-life balance and mental health.

Incentives May Help

“As more companies push for employees to return to the office, workers are increasingly voicing concerns over the loss of flexibility and its detrimental impact on mental health and work-life balance as outweighing any productivity improvements,” said Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopResume and certified professional career coach. “While offering enticing incentives may help, workers’ growing need for flexibility and autonomy remains a significant challenge for businesses who refuse to bend.”

Remote Workers, TopResume
(Source: TopResume)

A blog post with survey methodology, offers the following insights:

  • The “Juggle Struggle” for Work-Life Balance: Over half (54%) of those surveyed said returning to the office would negatively affect their work-life balance. With the flexibility to work remotely, employees have enjoyed better control over their time, eliminating long commutes and boosting productivity in many cases. Moreover, 30% expressed concerns that office distractions would worsen the already prevalent burnout and mental health struggles. With many American workers experiencing unprecedented job stress, the prospect of reverting to pre-pandemic office routines is triggering resistance.
  • The Generational Divide: The survey also revealed a clear generational divide. Generation X workers (born 1965-1980) were the most willing to comply with RTO policies, with 40% saying they would follow the rules to avoid consequences. Millennials (born 1981-1996), however, were the most resistant with one in three (37%) planning to ignore RTO policies, and one in three (35%) indicated they would seek new job opportunities if forced to return to the office.
  • The Productivity Trade-Off: While many workers resist the RTO shift, they also recognize that office work has its benefits. Almost half (46%) of workers admit they’d be more productive in an office setting. Despite the drawbacks, such as commuting costs, one in three (36%) of respondents said they would spend less money working from the office compared to working from home.
  • Incentives Will Lure Employees: For employers looking to win back their remote workforce, the survey suggests that incentives will be key. Sixty-five percent of workers indicated that a pay raise would be the most effective way to convince them to return to the office. Other popular incentives include flexible work hours (54%) and enhanced office amenities (37%). However, 10% of respondents said that no incentive would be enough to make them return to the office.
Read more facility management news and insights about workplace culture on Facility Executive.

