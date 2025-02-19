Are Incentives Enough To Lure Remote Workers Back To Office?

A s companies like Amazon and JP Morgan lead the charge in enforcing return-to-office (RTO) mandates, a new survey from TopResume sheds light on how American workers feel about the shift. Many remote workers are unwilling to give up the flexibility they’ve grown accustomed to since the global pandemic, according to the survey of 1,000 full-time workers commissioned by TopResume and conducted via Pollfish from January 13 to January 14, 2025.

Here are some additional survey findings:

60% of remote workers report that employers have demanded more in-office time in the last two years, with 38% being required to return to the office five days a week.

One in six employees say they would quit their job if forced to return to the office full-time, signaling potential talent loss for companies enforcing strict RTO policies.

Over one-third of millennials intend to defy return-to-office mandates, with 37% planning to ignore company policies and either continue working remotely or go to the office less frequently than required. (Photo: Adobe Stock / By LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS)

96% of workers agree that carefully selected incentives, such as flexible schedules or pay raises, could be key to enticing them back to the office.

Two in five employees believe returning to the office would significantly decrease their job satisfaction, citing concerns over work-life balance and mental health.

Incentives May Help

“As more companies push for employees to return to the office, workers are increasingly voicing concerns over the loss of flexibility and its detrimental impact on mental health and work-life balance as outweighing any productivity improvements,” said Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopResume and certified professional career coach. “While offering enticing incentives may help, workers’ growing need for flexibility and autonomy remains a significant challenge for businesses who refuse to bend.”

(Source: TopResume)

A blog post with survey methodology, offers the following insights: