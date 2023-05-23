ARMA Celebrates 66 Accident Prevention Contest Winners

In recognition of their successful workplace safety efforts — specifically low incident rates among workers — 66 asphalt roofing manufacturing facilities have been named winners in the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association’s (ARMA) annual Accident Prevention Contest.

Facilities that entered the 2022 Accident Prevention Contest were judged based on ARMA criteria derived from the standards set by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This information is gathered through quarterly safety data reports from the past calendar year. “These facilities continue to maintain high standards in plant health and safety.” — Reed Hitchcock,

ARMA Executive VP

“We are proud of the commitment that ARMA members have to a safe work environment for all employees,” said ARMA’s Executive Vice President Reed Hitchcock. “These facilities continue to maintain high standards in plant health and safety.”

Every year, ARMA’s manufacturer members are invited to participate in the Accident Prevention Contest by submitting data from their entire company, a specific division, or an individual plant or mill in North America. Winners are honored in four different categories with a “perfect” score, meaning that zero safety incidents were recorded.

President’s Award: Recognizing the plant in each contest category with the best score over a two-year period.

CertainTeed LLC – Little Rock, AR

CertainTeed LLC – Oxford, NC

GAF – Chester, SC

GAF – Stockton, CA

Award of Excellence: Recognizing plants with three consecutive years of a “perfect” score (that are not recipients of the President’s Award).