Armstrong Introduces Tectum DesignArt—Lines Finale PB Panels

Armstrong World Industries has introduced Tectum DesignArt—Lines Finale PB ceiling and wall panels, offering architects and designers an opportunity to deliver unique, panel-created visuals with excellent sound absorption.

Tectum DesignArt—Lines Finale PB panels come in 29 standard routed panels, including 14 designs for 24″ x 24″ panels and 15 designs for 24″ x 48″ panels. Panels are available in 24 nature-inspired colors, unpainted Natural and several made-to-order colors.

Manufactured with an acoustical infill made with a plant-based binder and integrated furring strips, the 1-inch-thick direct-attach panels provide maximum sound control up to NRC 0.85. Additionally, the panels install 2.5 times faster than other direct-attach panels while offering the same acoustic performance.

Acoustics and Aesthetics

Tectum DesignArt Lines—Finale PB ceiling and wall panels have UL Certified acoustics with acoustical testing and reporting that align with industrywide best practices.

Precision routing of the lines within the panels allows the different panel designs to connect seamlessly to create distinctive visuals. Made to work together, Tectum DesignArt—Shapes can be mixed and matched with the panels to form a one-of-a-kind pattern. The online Armstrong Pattern Gallery includes more than 100 variations of pre-designed patterns with unlimited customization possibilities.

Tectum DesignArt—Lines Finale PB panels are made from sustainably-harvested Wisconsin Aspen trees, contain 98% USDA Biobased content and are Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA) compliant. The panels are also part of the Armstrong Sustain portfolio, meeting the most stringent sustainability compliance standards today, and the Armstrong CleanAssure family of products, including disinfectable panels, suspension systems and trims.