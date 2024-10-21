Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Armstrong Light Collections Now Include Keyless Design Options

Keyless options enable pre-engineered lighting solutions to be used with most LED light cove fixtures in straight and curved applications.

Armstrong World Industries now offers its customers flexibility to use pre-engineered lighting solutions with most LED light cove fixtures by adding new keyless design options to its line of Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges. In addition to the new keyless options, Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges are also available with a keyway that allows for seamless integration with light cove fixtures from Armstrong lighting partners Axis Lighting and Vode Lighting.

Straight And Curved Applications, Unique To The Industry

Available for both straight and curved applications, these easy-to-specify light coves and light ledges can be field cut for length and modified for additional flexibility if unexpected conditions arise in the field.

The new keyless options are made from extruded aluminum and are offered in both Classic and Knife Edge profiles with both inside and outside corners. Keyless Indirect Field Light Coves are available in Classic 4″ Straight, Knife Edge for acoustical panels, and Knife Edge for drywall options. Keyless Indirect Light Ledges are available in Classic 2″ for drywall and Knife Edge for drywall options.

Saves Time And Labor

Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges install up to 90% faster, require just 10% of the labor of traditional light coves, and provide more control over the finished aesthetics. They are installed as part of a complete ceiling system, allowing for perfect integration with all Armstrong suspension systems.

Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges are part of the Armstrong Sustain portfolio and meet the most stringent industry sustainability compliance standards today. They are also part of the Armstrong CleanAssure family of disinfectable panels, suspension systems, and trim.

Click here for more product news.

Facility Supplies, Lighting Products & Controls, Product News, Products & Services

Armstrong suspension systems, Armstrong Sustain, Armstrong World Industries, Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves, Axis Lighting, ceiling system, Indirect Light Ledges, Keyless, Knife Edge, LED light cove fixtures, Vode Lighting

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Webinar: Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. Attend this free webinar and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Overcome Construction Procurement Strain Webinar

Did You Miss This Webinar? Overcome Construction Procurement Strain

View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

GenAI Raises U.S. Companies’ Hopes For Future Of Work

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly