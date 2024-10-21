Armstrong Light Collections Now Include Keyless Design Options

Armstrong World Industries now offers its customers flexibility to use pre-engineered lighting solutions with most LED light cove fixtures by adding new keyless design options to its line of Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges. In addition to the new keyless options, Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges are also available with a keyway that allows for seamless integration with light cove fixtures from Armstrong lighting partners Axis Lighting and Vode Lighting.

Straight And Curved Applications, Unique To The Industry

Available for both straight and curved applications, these easy-to-specify light coves and light ledges can be field cut for length and modified for additional flexibility if unexpected conditions arise in the field.

The new keyless options are made from extruded aluminum and are offered in both Classic and Knife Edge profiles with both inside and outside corners. Keyless Indirect Field Light Coves are available in Classic 4″ Straight, Knife Edge for acoustical panels, and Knife Edge for drywall options. Keyless Indirect Light Ledges are available in Classic 2″ for drywall and Knife Edge for drywall options.

Saves Time And Labor

Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges install up to 90% faster, require just 10% of the labor of traditional light coves, and provide more control over the finished aesthetics. They are installed as part of a complete ceiling system, allowing for perfect integration with all Armstrong suspension systems.

Axiom Indirect Field Light Coves and Indirect Light Ledges are part of the Armstrong Sustain portfolio and meet the most stringent industry sustainability compliance standards today. They are also part of the Armstrong CleanAssure family of disinfectable panels, suspension systems, and trim.