Armstrong Offers FeltWorks Blades – VarAffix Panels

The Armstrong FeltWorks Blades panels are reinforced rectangular blades that come in 16 standard sizes and 12 new standard neutral colors.

With the introduction of new FeltWorks® Blades — VarAffix™ linear acoustical panels, Armstrong World Industries is offering architects and designers rectangular blades that are reinforced for structural integrity and embedded with threaded connectors for installation versatility.

FeltWorks Blades — VarAffix panels come in 16 standard sizes, including 4′, 6′, 8′, and 10′ lengths and 6″, 8″, 10″, and 12″ depths. The 10-foot-long option allows for better linear runs, minimizing seams in large installations. The blades are available in 12 new standard neutral colors, including graphite, iron, steel, nickel, bedrock, fog, frost, cloud, ecru, sand, coconut, and peat.

Standard lengths and depths can be mixed for dynamic visuals and the three-inch thick blades provide a sleek linear look.

Designed with embedded threaded connectors, the blades provide design flexibility and installation versatility, including cable-to-deck independent suspension, threaded rod, and direct to 15/16″ grid. The independent suspension allows for sloped installations.

Made from 60% pre-consumer recycled PET fibers, FeltWorks Blades — VarAffix panels create a soft visual with quieting acoustics, providing sound absorption of up to 0.85 NRC, depending on blade depth and spacing.

Total noise control and design flexibility can be achieved by installing the blades direct to grid and pairing with Calla ceiling panels from Armstrong. Calla panels offer Total Acoustics performance, providing the ideal combination of sound absorption (NRC) and sound blocking (CAC) in the same panel.

FeltWorks Blades — VarAffix panels are part of the Armstrong Sustain portfolio and meet the most stringent industry sustainability compliance standards today. The panels are also part of the CleanAssure family of disinfectable ceiling panels, specialty ceilings, suspension systems, and trim that help make spaces cleaner and healthier.

