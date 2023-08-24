Armstrong World Industries Acquires BŌK Modern

Armstrong World Industries, a company focused on designing and manufacturing ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, announced its acquisition of BŌK Modern, a company that works in the design and development of integrated architectural metal systems for a broad range of interior and exterior applications.

BŌK built its business by collaborating with architects, designers, general contractors, and installers. While many exterior metal elements are supported by bulky steel structures, BŌK developed solutions that incorporate the structural support right into the design. The integrated designs reduce the amount of metal needed for support structures leading to significant project cost savings, allowing architects and designers to create aesthetic, functional, and cost-effective buildings. The company’s expanding portfolio of architectural metal solutions includes façades, rainscreens, fencing, and interior and exterior partitions.

BŌK was founded in Northern California in 2009 by designer Heddie Chu and architect Russ Naylor who both remain with the company. BŌK Modern had 2022 revenues of approximately $12 million. Armstrong World Industries completed the acquisition of BŌK Modern for $17.1 million on July 24, 2023. Armstrong acquired all of the issued and outstanding stock of BŌK Modern for total cash consideration of $13.8 million and additional contingent consideration payable upon the achievement of certain future performance objectives through 2025 not to exceed $3.3 million.