Armstrong World Industries recently introduced Templok to its School Zone Fine Fissured portfolio after rolling out Ultima Templok and Calla Templok ceiling panels earlier in 2024. By integrating the technology of Phase Change Material (PCM) with Armstrong mineral fiber ceiling panels, all three products can reduce energy costs and consumption by as much as 15%.

The panels support improved Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) by enabling improved thermal comfort and are part of the Armstrong Total Acoustics product portfolio, offering enhanced sound-blocking and sound-absorption performance.

The PCM technology in School Zone Fine Fissured ceiling panels—an economical, non-directional panel that is ideal for classrooms—helps address a growing number of challenges being faced by today’s school administrators and facility managers. Installing Templok panels in large surface areas of a given space supports improved thermal stability, reduced heating and cooling needs, and more efficient HVAC operation, helping create spaces that are more comfortable, more sustainable, and smarter in terms of building operations and resiliency.

Armstrong developed School Zone Fine Fissured Templok ceiling panels specifically for educational facilities—accounting for typical budget challenges as well as critical components for achieving IEQ that supports better student performance. PCM technology in School Zone Fine Fissured Templok ceiling panels regulates room temperature passively, so there is no need for an energy source, such as electricity, and no additional equipment to maintain. The ceiling panels also offer total noise control and floor plan versatility, delivering strong sound absorption (NRC 0.70) and sound blocking (CAC 40) for enhanced speech privacy. And, they have a mold- and mildew-resistant surface with a non-directional visual for fast, efficient installation.