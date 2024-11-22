Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Armstrong World Industries Launches School Zone Fine Fissured Templok Energy-Saving Ceiling Panels

The expanded portfolio of Templok ceiling panels featuring phase change technology can help facilities achieve up to 15% energy savings.

School Zone Fine Fissured Templok

Armstrong World Industries recently introduced Templok to its School Zone Fine Fissured portfolio after rolling out Ultima Templok and Calla Templok ceiling panels earlier in 2024. By integrating the technology of Phase Change Material (PCM) with Armstrong mineral fiber ceiling panels, all three products can reduce energy costs and consumption by as much as 15%.

The panels support improved Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) by enabling improved thermal comfort and are part of the Armstrong Total Acoustics product portfolio, offering enhanced sound-blocking and sound-absorption performance.

The PCM technology in School Zone Fine Fissured ceiling panels—an economical, non-directional panel that is ideal for classrooms—helps address a growing number of challenges being faced by today’s school administrators and facility managers. Installing Templok panels in large surface areas of a given space supports improved thermal stability, reduced heating and cooling needs, and more efficient HVAC operation, helping create spaces that are more comfortable, more sustainable, and smarter in terms of building operations and resiliency.

Armstrong developed School Zone Fine Fissured Templok ceiling panels specifically for educational facilities—accounting for typical budget challenges as well as critical components for achieving IEQ that supports better student performance. PCM technology in School Zone Fine Fissured Templok ceiling panels regulates room temperature passively, so there is no need for an energy source, such as electricity, and no additional equipment to maintain. The ceiling panels also offer total noise control and floor plan versatility, delivering strong sound absorption (NRC 0.70) and sound blocking (CAC 40) for enhanced speech privacy. And, they have a mold- and mildew-resistant surface with a non-directional visual for fast, efficient installation.

Click here for more product news.

Facility Supplies, Paint & Wall Coverings, Product News, Products & Services

Armstrong Total Acoustics, Armstrong World Industries, Calla Templok, Indoor Environmental Quality, Mineral fiber ceiling panels, phase change material, School Zone Fine Fissured Templok, Templok, Ultima Templok

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Quiz Of The Week: Test Your Asset Management IQ

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon