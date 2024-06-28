Armstrong World Industries now aims to “bring nature indoors” by offering its SoundScapes Shapes, Blades and Canopies in 15 new colors.

Armstrong World Industries now offers its SoundScapes® Shapes, Blades and Canopies in 15 nature-inspired colors. These new offerings give architects and designers additional opportunities to “bring nature indoors” with warm wood visuals.

WoodWorks wall Panel Options Expand With Nine Updated Finishes

The WoodWorks wall panel portfolio now includes nine updated finishes: Plain Slice Cherry, White Maple, White Ash, White Oak, Vertical Grain Fir, Quartered Sapele, Mahogany, Walnut and Rift White Oak. These are in addition to four legacy veneers: Natural Variations™ Maple and Light Cherry, and Constants™ Walnut and Redux Wood Wheat. WoodWorks wall finishes coordinate with most WoodWorks ceiling panels.

Introducing Lyra PB Vector Wood Looks

Lyra PB Vector ceiling panels are available in seven standard wood-look visuals: Brown Sugar Walnut, Toffee Chestnut, Vanilla Ash and Honey Oak. In addition, three made-to-order wood-look visuals are available: Earl Grey Teak, Bourbon Cherry and Dark Mocha Walnut.

Lyra PB Vector ceiling panels with plant-based binder mimic large-format wood ceilings and superior sound absorption (up to 0.90 NRC) without perforations. The 1/4-inch reveal between the lightweight, sag-resistant acoustical panels achieves the look of large-format monolithic wood, while downward accessibility makes Lyra PB Vector ideal for projects with limited plenum space.

The mold- and mildew-resistant panels are also part of the Armstrong Sustain portfolio and meet the most stringent industry sustainability compliance standards today, as well as the Armstrong CleanAssure family of disenfecting products. Lyra PB Vector ceiling panels are Build America, Buy America Act compliant.

SoundScapes Acoustical Shapes, Blades And Canopies Expand Wood Looks And Colors

Four new wood-look visuals (SoundScapes Shapes and Blades only): Brown Sugar Walnut, Toffee Chestnut, Vanilla Ash and Honey Oak that coordinate with Lyra PB wood-look panels.

15 new nature-inspired colors (SoundScapes Shapes, Blades, and Canopies): Riverstone, Stone, Light Grey, Oat, Sandstone, Boxwood, Fern, Ivy, Ocean, Twilight, Rainstorm, Mist, Topaz, White and Black

All three lines offer a mold- and mildew-resistant surface and select products can ship in four weeks or less as part of the Armstrong FAST134 program

SoundScapes Shapes acoustical ceiling and wall panels provide up to 1.15 NRC while allowing architects and designers to aesthetically design spaces with angles, shapes, sizes, colors and natural wood looks on ceilings and walls. SoundScapes Shapes allow for quick installation from the deck, drywall suspension system or on a wall in adjustable heights and angles.

SoundScapes Blades Linear acoustical ceiling and wall panels offer up to 2.05 NRC and unlimited design possibilities, achieved through a variety of designs, depths, colors, and wood looks. Also new are color-coordinated Armstrong Prelude suspension systems. SoundScapes Blades Linear panels are the most acoustical linear product in the Armstrong portfolio.

SoundScapes Canopies ceiling panels offer unique hill and valley designs available in two sizes, and enhanced sound acoustics with sound absorption up to 0.95 NRC.