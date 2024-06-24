Armstrong’s New Fire Manager Enhances Fire Pump Performance

Armstrong Fluid Technology is launching its Fire Manager, a cloud-based service that tracks performance and provides diagnostic warnings.

Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced the launch of Fire Manager, a cloud-based service that enables Active Performance Management in its Design Envelope Fire Pumps.

The innovative new service proactively tracks pump performance and provides early diagnostic warnings and automated reports that help customers make informed decisions. Customers can take immediate steps to deliver the most efficient and safest fire safety system performance.

Specifically, Fire Manager:

Records data points on municipal supply pressure

Makes digital recordings of pump operation and related data

Provides pump analytics and insights to support condition-based maintenance

Provides timely notifications and alerts for any impending issues in pump performance

Increases reliability and safety supported by real-time and historic test and performance data

“When combined with Armstrong’s self-regulating, variable speed fire pumps, Fire Manager helps deliver several unique points of value to fire-safety professionals.” said Mike DeMille, Global Offering Manager – Fire Products. This includes:

Cost savings from reduced need for PRVs (up to $1,500 per sprinkler branch)

No drain requirements for any of the PRVs not required

Space savings in the mechanical room

Simpler, faster installation

Elimination of safety factors for supply pressure variation

Ability to predict and report potential equipment failure that could result in expensive damage and/or loss of life

Reduction of the number of zones in a sprinkler system and the potential elimination of storage tanks

Help with fire systems having large differences between static and residual pressures

Increased design flexibility

In addition to providing important new safety benefits, Armstrong’s Design Envelope Fire Pumps hold the distinction of being the first self-regulating variable-speed fire pump to meet NFPA-20 (2019 Edition), Section 4.8 standards.