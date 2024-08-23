Artaic has expanded its Designs on Demand collection, a curated selection of designs from its in-house mosaic patterns, resized to be offered by the square-foot for quick delivery. The brand has introduced three new designs in three new Custom on Demand colorways. Patterns “Pueblo,” “Hacienda,” and “Pueblo Medley” join the Designs on Demand collection in “Old Fashioned,” “Sandy Sea,” and “Shoreline” colorways.

The Pueblo tile pattern is a repeating geometric design, and the Hacienda pattern features a repeating pattern of bold shapes. Pueblo Medley features the Pueblo design in a vibrant mix of all three new colorways: Old Fashioned, Sandy Sea, and Shoreline. The three colorways can also be used for any of the existing Designs on Demand patterns—Adana, Athena, Citadel, Retrograde, SoHo Stripe, and Sunshade—or to create a unique mosaic artwork. Old Fashioned, Sandy Sea, and Shoreline join the existing curated colorways of Custom on Demand: Coastal, Sage, Dawn, Turquoise, Cabana, Lavender, Pewter, and Cobalt.

Mosaics ordered in a Custom on Demand color palette are available to ship in as little as 4 to 6 weeks, with same-day sampling and rapid renderings. Mosaics ordered from the Designs on Demand collection can be manufactured and shipped in as little as 2 weeks, and are priced at $49 per square foot (MSRP) with a minimum order of 60 square feet. Special trade pricing is available, providing designers with a solution for addressing supply chain delays, budget constraints, or project deadlines.