ASHRAE Awards $163,000 In Equipment Grants

The organization is providing equipment grants for 34 undergraduate projects, supporting engineering, technical, and architectural schools.

ASHRAE will award a total of $163,000 in equipment grants for 2023-24 academic year to fund 34 projects.

The ASHRAE Undergraduate Program Equipment Grants provides grants to engineering, technical, and architectural schools worldwide. Its goal is to increase student knowledge, learning and awareness of the HVAC&R industry through the design and construction of senior projects. Grants are used to fund equipment and supplies from one academic term up to one year.

A total of 77 applications were submitted for the grants and seven countries were represented among the projects selected. Successful projects were chosen based upon the following guidelines: relevance as an ASHRAE-related topic; long-term student impact of the project; amount of funding requested; and the participating students’ involvement with ASHRAE.

The two highest ranking project teams will be invited to present their projects during the Student Program at the 2024 ASHRAE Winter Conference, taking place January 20-24, 2024 in Chicago.

The top two projects and schools are as follows:

“Design and Development of Three Stage Vapor Compression System for Ultra-Low Temperature Refrigeration as a Training and Demonstration Unit,” Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Delhi, India.

“Design and Development of a Test Bench to Evaluate the Performance of Various Energy Recovery Devices,” MKSSS’s Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune, India.

“We hope that the projects funded through the ASHRAE Undergraduate Program Equipment Grants will provide students with an invaluable learning experience and also serve as an instrument of advancing HVAC&R innovations,” said Mai Anh Dao, chair of the ASHRAE Student Activities Committee.

To learn about the remaining 32 projects and schools, along with additional information about the ASHRAE Undergraduate Program Equipment Grants, visit ashrae.org/grants.