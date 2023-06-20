ASHRAE Pledges Support For World Refrigeration Day

ASHRAE will join organizations, government agencies, and companies worldwide to support World Refrigeration Day, an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about the significant role of refrigeration and air conditioning to modern life.

World Refrigeration Day is celebrated on June 26th each year. The theme this year is, “Next Generation Cooling,” which highlights the need for innovative and sustainable cooling solutions that can meet the increasing demands of our rapidly changing world. ASHRAE emphasizes the importance of next generation cooling technologies to address global challenges and promote sustainable practices.

According to the International Energy Agency, air conditioners account for nearly 20% of the total electricity used in buildings around the world today. Their use is set to soar over the next three decades, becoming one of the top drivers of global electricity demand. This year’s World Refrigeration Day campaign aims to highlight how the cooling industry is adapting to meet the challenges and opportunities of increasing demand for low carbon cooling and heating solutions in warming climates.

“As an industry, we need to recruit, train, and retain people equipped with the knowledge and skills that a modern, forward-thinking industry requires” explains Stephen Gill, founder of World Refrigeration Day. “Just as no-one will expect the cooling solutions, we supply in the future to be the same as those from the past, no-one should expect the workforce to be the same either. This year’s campaign is an opportunity to showcase what we are doing now to ensure we have the diverse, highly skilled workforce that our future industry needs.”

Raising Awareness For World Refrigeration Day

ASHRAE is supporting World Refrigeration Day by encouraging its chapters and members globally to speak to the public, including students making career choices, about how cooling provides climate and food security. The “Next Generation Cooling” theme highlights the innovative technologies that improve cooling’s energy efficiency and the opportunities the industry provides in maintaining and improving quality of life.

The 2023 ASHRAE Annual Conference in Tampa will highlight cooling technology in technical sessions and seminars, including:

ASHRAE has supported World Refrigeration Day since the day’s founding in 2019. More information can be found at ashrae.org/unep-wrd.