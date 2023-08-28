The CI series key cabinets are an integrated key management system with audit trails, key situational awareness, and locking hardware assets.

ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions will showcase its new Critical Infrastructure (CI) Series line of key cabinets at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2023 as part of its protection portfolio. The Global Security Exchange show takes place September 11-13 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The CI Series line of key cabinets is an integrated key management system that provides audit trails, situational awareness of keys, and locking hardware assets. It was designed in response to new CI standards to help operators secure access and address potential risks within their infrastructure.

In water, power and energy, and oil and gas industries, government agencies and industry groups are developing standards to support preparation of the nation’s critical infrastructure. The North American Energy Reliability Corporation (NERC), for example, has created a set of requirements designed to secure the assets used for operating North America’s bulk electric system. These require utilities with critical assets to take steps to address physical security risks and vulnerabilities.

GSX attendees can discover the new line of key cabinets developed for the needs of critical infrastructure customers. Designed to be robust and reliable, CI Series cabinets can be customized to fit a range of facility applications—ranging from 32 to 288 keys per cabinet— and can easily be expanded to more than 2,000 total keys.

Available in both wall-mount and free-standing options, the cabinets feature 16-gauge steel construction to support heavy use. Other features include: