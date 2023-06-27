AttaBox Unveils Weight Distribution Shelf and Side Panel

The new Weight Distribution Shelf and Side Panel from AttaBox was designed for a wide range of applications.

AttaBox® Enclosures announced its AttaBox Weight Distribution Shelf and Side Panel, which has received the Bronze Award in the Electrical Enclosures, Electrical Panels category in Control Engineering’s 2023 Product of the Year program.

Selected for their strength, flexibility, and unique design, these time- and labor-saving innovations are ideally suited for wide-ranging applications including communications, water and wastewater, electrical controls, and oil and gas, as well as diverse OEM, manufacturing, and non-hazardous industrial location use.

New AttaBox side panels are available in nine SKUs for use with our polycarbonate enclosures from 6”x6” to 24”x24” and enable flexible installation of equipment on either the long or short side enclosure walls.

In applications where space is limited, the side panel provides added mounting space, reducing the need for larger enclosure sizes and lowering total installation costs. Installation is quick and easy and requires only commonly used tools to securely position the side panels within the enclosure’s built-in t-slots using the included corrosion-resistant slot nuts.

The new AttaBox weight distribution shelf provides rugged support and improves installation quality when mounting heavy equipment in an enclosure.

Available in seven SKUS for use with AttaBox polycarbonate enclosures from 10”x10” to 24”x24”, the shelves can be ordered and shipped with the enclosure or as a standalone accessory. They’re made from durable, corrosion-resistant aluminum that resists deflection and increases the overall load capability. The weight distribution shelf reduces the potential high cost of maintenance and repair in applications where added weight may cause damage to the enclosure or equipment.

AttaBox Enclosures, a Robroy Industries brand and manufacturer of high-performing non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures, has delivered nearly seven decades of reliable service to diverse industries and leads the way in providing application-specific solutions for installations within continuously demanding environments.

