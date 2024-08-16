The August 2024 issue explores workplace security, AI in fire and life safety, safety training programs, roof maintenance, and more.

Editor’s Letter: To Protect And Serve

Facility executives have a fundamental responsibility to protect building occupants and assets. Part of that responsibility involves staying up to date on the latest safety and security solutions; from exploring access management and threat detection technology to investigating the latest in high-performance doors and bullet resistant windows. Another part is to monitor worrying trends that could impact facilities down the line — increases in workplace violence, the unrelenting threat of natural disasters, civil unrest, among others.

In a world with an increased risk of attacks — both in the physical and cyber sense — facility managers must be vigilant. When it comes to fire and life safety, artificial intelligence is poised to make a significant impact on how fires are detected and how they’re addressed. Another critical piece of the safety equation is to ensure that comprehensive safety training programs are updated and improved to help employees stay safe on the job and be prepared in case disaster strikes.

In addition to finding educational resources on Facility Executive, facility leaders should speak with their peers; network with other professionals to see how they’re handling safety and security threats; learn how they’re updating safety training programs; and more.

Comparing notes may be the best way to see how progress, even at the rapid speed of change, can be make a difference and make facilities safer spaces.

August 2024 Issue: Features

Tech And FM: How Smart Cities Impact Campus Life | From optimizing traffic flow to improving campus safety, the possibilities are endless.

The HVAC Factor: Common AC Problems For Facilities | From water leaks and moisture issues to blower motor problems, skilled HVAC technicians can help address various AC challenges.

Safety Procedures During Roof Maintenance, Repair or Replacement | Facility managers have a duty to protect people in and outside of their buildings.

Flexibility In Change: Making The Office Work For Employees | A facility manager needs to keep the office environment nimble and utilize space wisely.

AI In The Fire And Life Safety Domain | A cautiously optimistic outlook on the impact of AI in the fire and life safety industry.

Exceeding Safety Requirements | How using flame retardant building materials can create more resilient buildings.

Flux and Friction: The State of Workplace Security | Maintaining consistent security across scattered locations is a top priority for executives.

Curbing The Growing Rodent Threat | Rodents can put people, food, and property at risk.

Combating Theft: Solutions For Retail Leaders | Different solutions are available to help facility managers minimize retail theft.

Maintaining The Right Light In WELL-Certified Buildings | WELL certification is an ongoing process for facilities.

Designing For Operational Efficiency In Hospitality | Explore strategies to enhance workflow and improve guest experience.

Advocating For Requested Facilities Capital | How healthcare facility managers can make a case for budget increases.

Implementing Comprehensive Safety Training Programs | The biggest risk while working at a high-risk job? Untrained and unskilled employees.

Product Focus| Doors & Locks; Bird & Pest Control; CMMS & EAM Solutions

