Automated Logic Debuts New OptiFlex Controllers

Automated Logic is expanding its OptiFlex controller line for the WebCTRL® building automation system. Two new controllers join the OptiFlex family, including the OptiFlex 022 (OF022-E2) zone controller and the OptiFlex compact segment router (OFCSR-E2). These controllers feature dual IP ports for convenient daisy-chain deployment and a compact footprint for more flexible system design. Automated Logic is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR).
The OF022-E2 zone controller supports two universal inputs and two analog outputs, ensuring versatile control options for a variety of applications. Its smaller form also simplifies installation and optimizes space, making it an ideal solution for areas requiring precise environmental control.
Complementing the OF022-E2, the OFCSR-E2 is designed to facilitate migration from traditional serial network segments to faster IP backbones. This router offers robust routing capabilities between BACnet®/IP, BACnet Ethernet, BACnet/ARCnet and BACnet MS/TP networks, with native support for IPv4. It is equipped with three physical communication ports: two 10/100 Mbps BACnet IP/Ethernet ports and a high-speed EIA-485 port that can be configured for BACnet/ARCnet or BACnet MS/TP. The device also features a USB port for local access.
The OF022-E2 and OFCSR-E2 are now both available for order through Automated Logic’s global network of dealers.