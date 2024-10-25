Contact Us

Avery Dennison Introduces SkyWay Bird Film To Combat Window Collisions

SkyWay Bird Film is designed to decrease bird-window collisions and comply with North American building codes.

SkyWay Bird Film

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions recently introduced SkyWay Bird Film, engineered to effectively reduce bird-window collisions, conserve wildlife, and meet building codes.

Bird strikes are one of the deadliest threats that birds face. The American Bird Conservancy estimates that window collisions kill 1 billion or more birds every year in North America. Avery Dennison SkyWay Bird Film has a specific dot pattern that breaks the reflection on the glass, enabling birds to see that there is an obstruction. The film’s neutral dot pattern still allows building occupants to retain their view of the outside with minimal interference.

SkyWay Bird Film is compliant with the major North American bird-safety building codes and guidelines, including GSA: 3.6.7 BIRD-SAFE BUILDING DESIGN (United States), CSA A460:19 Bird Friendly Design Standard (Canada), and LEED Innovation Credit, v4.1 Bird Collision Deterrence.

The film is recommended by the American Bird Conservancy. The Conservancy has developed the concept of a Material Threat Factor score that provides a relative measure of how well materials cause avoidance by birds in a standard, controlled test environment. The organization defines “bird-friendly” materials as having a threat factor ≤ 30, corresponding to a conservative estimated reduction of collisions of at least 50% under real-world conditions. The lower the score, the more effective the tested material. SkyWay Bird Film earned a Threat Factor score of 15.

