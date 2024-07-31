By Joël Désiré and Michael Westerfield

Between climate change and the ensuing regulations, the ever-increasing cost of energy, and the job shortage in facility management, many technological advances over the past few years have arisen to improve building performance. Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), wirelessly connected hardware and actuators, and edge-to-cloud processing are all harnessed to make buildings more efficient, comfortable, and safer.

Facility managers have many choices in the market, whether they decide to add capabilities to an existing building management system (BMS) or are just starting to incorporate digital technologies. New point solutions are continually emerging that address single issues in building management. However, when facilities managers deploy one-off applications to address one need at a time, they can miss the centralized control and many benefits of an actual BMS.

Most commercial buildings comprise several complex systems: heating, ventilation, air conditioning and purification, security, lighting, fire protection, and more. Having a full view of the entire building or a portfolio of buildings via a cloud-connected dashboard allows facility managers to visualize the whole ecosystem, efficiently upgrading and deploying new applications to extend hardware and controller lifecycles.

A holistic approach to choosing a BMS or upgrading an older platform requires examining how these systems will communicate and considering other aspects that are only sometimes top of mind but are equally important. Cybersecurity protection, analog support, customer service, and vendor expertise are as essential to a fully optimized BMS as managing core building systems.

Here are some areas to consider when choosing a BMS:

Protecting Assets With A Robust Cybersecurity Framework

As buildings become more digitized and all the systems enabling efficient operations tend to converge to provide a single view, the attack surface increases. The more systems you connect, the greater the potential for a breach. A comprehensive BMS should feature robust and multi-factor authentication and segmented networks that fully reduce unauthorized access to secure one’s building. A BMS that supports one’s cybersecurity team by identifying and monitoring all current technology will be a valuable partner. A system programmed to detect and automatically respond to threats is more effective at guarding data and stopping breaches. Remote real-time monitoring with automated alerts and end-to-end encryption should be considered to create more secure systems/buildings.

Tying Analog And Digital Systems Together Makes Both More Efficient

Remember, a BMS is not just a platform for the digital functions of a building’s systems. While AI, edge-to-cloud, and digital twins require serious computing power and provide a virtual view of a building, controlling mechanical equipment is the other half of the equation. Controllers, actuators, and sensors continually monitor, compile, and act on data. How well they communicate with and connect to a software platform makes the difference in dramatic operational efficiency. Full benefits are achieved with a seamless bridge between hardware and software.

Customer Service Is A Crucial Component To Faster ROI

The general rule for a BMS’s lifespan is 15 to 20 years, so choosing a product to fit a specific building’s needs requires an eye to the future. A dedicated system integrator can help a facility team get the new BMS system up and running efficiently and quickly. An expert on hand to help with system setup is a critical component that dictates how fast the investment demonstrates ROI. As organizational goals and legislation shift, a BMS must also be able to change. Look for a provider with a track record of innovation and technological evolution. Going with an established company committed to helping you get the most out of your BMS long-term is crucial beyond the technology itself.

For Long-Term Reliability, Who Your BMS Provider Partners With Matters

Every BMS will take a different proprietary approach to solving building automation issues. A platform built on field-tested open-source technology that integrates with established brands will ensure best practices are in place. The benefit of implementing a full BMS over a collection of point solutions is that these systems often already leverage the best providers for specific needs.

HVAC controllers with native support for secure cloud connectivity are just an example of the best-of-breed solutions that can be included in an established BMS platform. Flash-in-the-pan startups may make big promises, but will they be here to support your team over the next few years? A reliable and proven partner can be a more prudent choice for long-term investments like building portfolios.

Today’s commercial buildings are transforming as they become increasingly digitized and automated. A comprehensive BMS system that communicates across platforms, the cloud, and the edge systems uplifts static built environments into entities that are smarter, safer, more energy efficient, and easier to operate. A 360-degree view of what a building or a portfolio of structures needs will offer unprecedented levels of control and cost savings. Choosing a new BMS or upgrading an existing system requires a holistic approach to ensure expectations are met and that the system will continue to evolve with future innovation.

Désiré is the Connected Building Solution Manager for Distech Controls. Désiré is passionate about designing products and services that leverage the latest technologies and support innovative business models to develop differentiating digital offerings.

Michael Westerfield is the Director of Product for Distech Controls. He is an experienced professional with product development expertise in commercial building automation, data centers, and IoT applications.