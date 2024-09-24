Contact Us

Axis Communications Showcases New Technology At The 2024 GSX

Axis Communications will display its AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera, AXIS Image Health Analytics, and more technology at the 2024 GSX.

Axis logo

Axis Communications is exhibiting its latest innovations at the 2024 Global Security Exchange (GSX). Among its newest offerings are the AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera, a halogen-free thermal camera that provides detection and verification in all weather and light conditions, as well as AXIS Image Health Analytics, which notifies the user of any image quality issues.

AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera

The AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera is an ideal product for handling perimeter protection in larger and more complicated environments, like construction sites. This robust, halogen-free thermal camera provides users with both reliable and consistent detection and verification at all hours of the day, regardless of weather or lighting conditions. With five lens alternatives, the AXIS Q1971 provides optimal installation possibilities for those who need more flexibility during this process.

The camera also contains thermal palettes, as well as electronic image stabilization, to assist with visually identifying different heat sources and ensuring a stable, focused video, regardless of the environment. The AXIS Q1971-E also does its part to reduce its carbon footprint, as the halogen-free design ensures it’s more environmentally friendly and does away with the need for lighting in dark scenes, thus lowering its system power consumption. With Axis Edge Vault included, the camera also keeps information safe and protected against unauthorized access.

Axis Image Health Analytics

AXIS Image Health Analytics notifies users of any issues with image quality and ensures that the cameras being used are capturing the right images at all times. The system’s multisite management allows users to view the image being taken from a myriad of cameras across multiple locations and identify any blocked, redirected, blurred, or otherwise compromised imagery. AXIS Image Health Analytics also utilizes machine learning to identify any potential camera weaknesses or issues accurately and reduce false alarms.

Additionally, Axis has released other new solutions this year across video, audio, analytics, and more that can be seen at GSX, including:

  • SOC 2 Type 2: Axis Communications Receives SOC 2 Attestation for Axis Cloud Connect & AXIS Device Manager Extend
  • AXIS Q1809-LE: All-in-one, outdoor-ready bullet camera in 8K offers extreme detail over great distances
  • AXIS Q1809-LE: First FIPS 140-3-compliant device, enhancing hardware-based security for government customers
  • AXIS M3128-LVE: Turret style cameras with great image quality up to 4K
  • AXIS A4612: Bluetooth reader offers convenient, flexible mobile access
  • AXIS C6110: Award-winning paging console for public address systems
  • AXIS W102: An updated “go-to” body worn camera for law enforcement and security

These innovations, along with other Axis solutions, will be on display and demo-ready at GSX 2024, booth #1414.

Access Control & EAC, Facility Supplies, Featured Products & Services, Product News, Products & Services

Axis Communications, Axis Edge Vault, AXIS Image Health Analytics, AXIS Q1971-E Thermal Camera, camera, electronic image stabilization, Global Security Exchange, GSX, Halogen-free, Security imaging

