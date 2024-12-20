Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

BAC Unveils The Loop Platform To Revolutionize Cooling Efficiency

The AI-driven Loop Platform from Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. uses algorithms to analyze data and enable predictive maintenance.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (BAC) has launched the innovative AI-driven Loop Platform. This product, designed to enhance the efficiency and performance of commercial HVAC systems, marks a significant advancement in cooling systems management.  

Loop is an advanced AI platform that seamlessly integrates with existing cooling tower systems. This compact yet powerful device is engineered to optimize operational efficiency by continuously monitoring and adjusting for environmental conditions. Its AI algorithms analyze data in real-time, ensure optimal performance, and enable predictive maintenance. The result is significant energy savings, reduced maintenance costs, and extended equipment lifespan. 

BAC’s Loop platform is a plug-and-play solution. It uses real-time system and environmental data to optimize a cooling system’s response to changes in the environment and process cooling loads. The results are savings in energy and water, and a reduction in associated carbon emissions—key to meeting sustainability goals.

This platform is tailored for end users, including building and facility owners, managers, and maintenance professionals. The Loop Platform offers system reliability and contributes to sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption. Maintenance professionals will appreciate the platform’s ability to predict potential issues before they escalate, streamlining maintenance schedules and minimizing unexpected downtime.

Click here for more product news.

Facility Supplies, HVAC & Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), Knowledge Channels, Product News, Products & Services

AI algorithms, Artificial Intelligence (AI), BAC, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Cooling tower systems, energy consumption, Energy Efficiency, HVAC, Interiors, Loop Platform, Maintenance

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Breaking Down Refrigerant Regulations

Next

Taking Commercial Restrooms To The Next Level

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon