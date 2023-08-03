Back To School: 5 Tips For A Healthy Educational Facility

Although it may seem like summer just started, the first day of school for students, teachers, and staff is coming up soon — in fact, it’s has already happened in some communities. That means it’s time to prepare for the influx of students in your school’s hallways.

To help get your school custodial team ready for the new year, Cintas Corporation has shared a list of five recommendations to help promote healthy practices.

“Helping keep all school occupants healthy, especially students, is a top priority for all school custodial teams,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager at Cintas. “We’re working to help custodial teams minimize sick days of students, teachers and staff through these recommendations.”

1. Clean, sanitize, disinfect: These terms are often used interchangeably, but they all serve different purposes. Cleaning regularly removes germs and dirt from surfaces and should be done daily if not multiple times daily. Sanitizing reduces the number of germs on surfaces where food is made. Disinfecting, depending on the dwell time, can kill most remaining germs on surfaces.

2. Make hand hygiene accessible: Ensure hand soap and sanitizer are readily available and well-stocked in restrooms and high-traffic areas. This can help increase hand hygiene compliance. Consider also adding signage to remind of proper handwashing techniques to increase compliance.

3. Keep custodial supplies fully stocked: Maintaining a proper inventory of cleaning products and supplies is important. By keeping the cleaning supplies well-stocked and organized, your custodial team can efficiently complete their cleaning tasks.

4. Install proper matting: Proper matting helps minimize the amount of dirt and germs that enter a building via foot traffic. Correctly placing and maintaining your mats plays an essential role in achieving this. For optimal results, consider placing mats at all entrances, lobbies and hallways to reduce debris and preserve your floor’s finish.