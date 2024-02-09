Bell & Gossett Debut Smart Pump Systems Line

The hydrovar X-enabled line of smart pump systems were designed to improve the sustainability and reduce complexity in commercial buildings.

Bell & Gossett, a Xylem brand, unveiled its line of smart pump systems at AHR Expo 2024. The hydrovar X-enabled line of smart, connected products were designed to improve the sustainability of commercial buildings and reduce complexity in the design process. The pump plus smart motor combinations are launching with Bell & Gossett’s e1510 end-suction pump, e-80 vertical in-line pump and TECHNOFORCE e-HV packaged booster system at AHR Expo 2024, representing another important step forward in Bell & Gossett’s commitment to Building Better Futures.

As the industry’s first system with a modular design that enables independent replacement of motor or drive, the hydrovar X-enabled products all feature a common interface and drive platform for easy commissioning and installation, along with additional features and benefits including:

Integrated motor-drive combo featuring quick connect components reduces the complexities, time and resources associated with selecting pumps, motors and drives separately.

Built-in application software allows for virtually any configuration of pumps for maximum serviceability and ease of use.

The highest efficiency IE5 ultra-premium motors that provide a powerful and compact footprint, saving valuable space within mechanical rooms.

Sustainability-forward, market-leading motor technology that doesn’t use rare earth metals.

Under typical operating conditions, the e-1510X Smart Pump delivers annual reductions of up to 380 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

The e-1510X and e-80X Smart Pumps, and e-HVX/e-HVXR boosters kick off the new line, with more hydrovar X-enabled products scheduled for future release.