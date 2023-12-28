Bell & Gossett Debuts TECHNOFORCE HVAC Package System

Bell & Gossett’s TECHNOFORCE HVAC Package System is a turnkey, all-in-one HVAC stock skid system ready for immediate installation in commercial HVAC and pressure booster applications. The system is offered in 40 pre-configured standard stocked models that come fully assembled and it is designed as a complete solution that can accelerate the ordering process with shorter lead times.

Consisting of two to three e-1531 pumps, valves and control drives, most models will fit through a standard 36-inch doorway, making them ideal for retrofit or new construction build opportunities. With higher flow capacities in a smaller footprint using end suction pumps, and ready for hookup upon arrival to a single-point electrical and mechanical connection, the HVAC package system presents a cost-effective and streamlined solution. Flow ranges from approximately 200 to 3,400 GPM, designed to meet most HVAC heating and cooling requirements with flow split options ensuring system redundancy. This robust construction turnkey solution is furthermore equipped with sensorless system control, stainless steel grooved manifolds and optional flanges to simplify installation.

Other key benefits include: