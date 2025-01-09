Bell & Gossett is unveiling the launch of three new smart pumps, the e-1531X, e-1532X, and e-80SCX, engineered to deliver efficiency in HVAC and plumbing applications. Designed to meet the growing demands for energy-efficient, scalable fluid systems in commercial and industrial applications, these advanced pumps feature integrated motor and control technologies that provide performance improvements. With the largest “Efficiency Island” compared to other similar pumps, the e1531X and e-1532X improve overall system performance and lower life cycle costs. These three pumps are the latest additions to Bell & Gossett’s line of hydrovar X-enabled intelligent system solutions, with the pumps specifically designed to minimize energy consumption while maintaining peak performance and extending their lifecycle.

Key features and benefits of the e-1531X (footless volute), e-1532X (footed volute) and e80SCX Smart Pumps: