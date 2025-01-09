Contact Us

Bell & Gossett Introduces Next-Generation e-1531X, e-1532X, and e-80SCX Smart Pumps

The new smart pumps from Bell & Gossett offer advanced system integration, energy optimization, and improved scalability.

e-1531x-32x

Bell & Gossett is unveiling the launch of three new smart pumps, the e-1531X, e-1532X, and e-80SCX, engineered to deliver efficiency in HVAC and plumbing applications. Designed to meet the growing demands for energy-efficient, scalable fluid systems in commercial and industrial applications, these advanced pumps feature integrated motor and control technologies that provide performance improvements. With the largest “Efficiency Island” compared to other similar pumps, the e1531X and e-1532X improve overall system performance and lower life cycle costs. These three pumps are the latest additions to Bell & Gossett’s line of hydrovar X-enabled intelligent system solutions, with the pumps specifically designed to minimize energy consumption while maintaining peak performance and extending their lifecycle.

Key features and benefits of the e-1531X (footless volute), e-1532X (footed volute) and e80SCX Smart Pumps:

  • Built-in application software makes the drive one of the easiest to commission, program and operate.
  • No rare earth materials are used minimize product availability challenges and address environmental concerns.
  • Advanced system controls (up to eight pumps) are customizable for a wide range of applications.
  • Integrated functions provide protection for the pump and motor while optimizing performance.
  • VFD and/or motor can be easily replaced individually, minimizing downtime and expensive repair.
  • The hydrovar X solutions feature the right combination of motors, variable speed drives and pumps to ensure great performance and a rapid return on investment in nearly any application.
  • The hydrovar X Smart Motor offers higher performance with a reduced footprint when compared to the legacy generation hydrovar solution.
  • Increased performance reduces electricity consumption and lowers life cycle costs.
  • Motor design eliminates the need for additional wiring, labor and associated costs for the line of hydrovar X-enabled smart pumps.
