erner International added the Architectural Icon 8 and Icon 10 to its Architectural Collection of air curtains. The quiet, high-performing air curtains protect open doorways in hotels, retail stores, restaurants, hospitals, and other market applications where thermal comfort, aesthetics, and energy savings are valued.

The Architectural Icon 8 and Icon 10 models are redesigns of Berner’s Architectural Low Profile 8 and Architectural High Performance 10 air curtains. In addition to quieter operation, the Icons’ redesign includes architectural aesthetic upgrades and AMCA-certified performance, while maintaining a similar price as their predecessors.

The Icon 8 (1/5-hp) and Icon 10 (1/2-hp) PSC motors combine with other air movement components and a refreshed cabinet design to deliver the lowest operating sound and harmonic dB of any 10-speed air curtain on the market. The performance-to-noise ratio leads the air curtain industry when operating at AMCA 220-certified performance specifications that engineers depend upon for complete door protection. EC motors (1/5 and 1/2-hp) are optional and equally quiet.

The Architectural Icon 8 (8-1/4 (h) x 20 (d)-in.) and Icon 10 (12-3/4 (h) x 25-1/2 (d)-in.) air curtains are available from 3 to 10 ft. and 3 to 12 ft. lengths, respectively. Standard cabinet is clear satin anodized aluminum that complements today’s aluminum/glass commercial entrance and metal architecture trends. Stainless steel and powder coats in dozens of colors are options.

The air curtain is programmed and operated through Berner’s Intelliswitch digital control platform. The Intelliswitch features pre-set programs, a time clock, time delay, built-in thermostat, 10-speed fan control, and other integrated, end-user customizable features. The optional Berner AIR™ smart controller and app can be added to the platform, allowing operation and monitoring from a smartphone, tablet or personal computer. The Berner AIR includes true BACnet integration and a proactive adaptive setting based on the weather.

Other Architectural Icon air curtain features are: