BIA Announces 2023 Brick In Architecture Award Winners

The Brick Industry Association (BIA), the nationally recognized authority on clay brick construction, showcases last year's top projects.

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) revealed its 2023 Brick in Architecture Awards, an international design competition featuring fired-clay brick.

Judged by a jury of peers, the 2023 winning projects span the United States, Canada, China, Mexico and the first winner in the Russian Federation. The 44 winners include nine Best in Class, nine Gold, nine Silver, 16 Bronze plus an overall Craftsmanship Award.

The Best in Class winners include:

COMMERCIAL (and CRAFTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNER)

Ace Hotel Toronto – Toronto, Ontario – Canada

BIAArchitect: Shim-Sutcliffe Architects
Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company
Mason Contractor: Limen Grou

EDUCATION – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

TCU Music Center – Fort Worth, Texas

BIAArchitect: Bora Architecture & Interiors
Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Wilks Masonry LLC

EDUCATION – K-12

John Webb Elementary School – Arlington, Texas

BIAArchitect: BRW Architects
Brick Manufacturer: Cloud Ceramics
Brick Distributor: Blackson Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Accurate Masonry of Texas, Inc.

HISTORIC RENOVATION

Foundry 101 – Cambridge, Massachusetts

BIAArchitect: CambridgeSeven
Brick Manufacturer: The Stiles & Hart Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Fernandes Masonry, Inc.

INTERNATONAL

TIC Art Center – Guangzhou, China

BIAArchitect: DOMANI Architectural Concepts
Brick Manufacturer: LOPO China

PAVING & LANDSCAPING

West End Square – Dallas, Texas

BIAArchitect: Field Operations
Brick Manufacturer: Whitacre-Greer
Brick Distributor: Blackson Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Paver Pro

RESIDENTIAL MULTIFAMILY

1 Boeurm Place – Brooklyn, New York

BIAArchitect: SLCE
Developer: Avery Hall Investments
Brick Manufacturer: Taylor Clay Products
Brick Distributor: Belden Tri-State Building Materials
Mason Contractor: HDK Construction

RESIDENTIAL SINGLE FAMILY

Canvas House – Toronto, Ontario – Canada

BIAArchitect: PARTISANS
Brick Manufacturer: Taylor Clay Products
Brick Distributor: Thames Valley Brick
Mason Contractor: Finbarr Sheehan

THIN BRICK

345 North Morgan – Chicago, Illinois

BIAArchitect: Eckenhoff Saunders
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Mason Contractor: Illinois Masonry Corporation


