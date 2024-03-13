BIA Announces 2023 Brick In Architecture Award Winners

The Brick Industry Association (BIA), the nationally recognized authority on clay brick construction, showcases last year's top projects.

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) revealed its 2023 Brick in Architecture Awards, an international design competition featuring fired-clay brick.

Judged by a jury of peers, the 2023 winning projects span the United States, Canada, China, Mexico and the first winner in the Russian Federation. The 44 winners include nine Best in Class, nine Gold, nine Silver, 16 Bronze plus an overall Craftsmanship Award.

The Best in Class winners include:

COMMERCIAL (and CRAFTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNER)

Ace Hotel Toronto – Toronto, Ontario – Canada

Architect: Shim-Sutcliffe Architects

Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company

Mason Contractor: Limen Grou

EDUCATION – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

TCU Music Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Architect: Bora Architecture & Interiors

Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company

Mason Contractor: Wilks Masonry LLC

EDUCATION – K-12

John Webb Elementary School – Arlington, Texas

Architect: BRW Architects

Brick Manufacturer: Cloud Ceramics

Brick Distributor: Blackson Brick Company

Mason Contractor: Accurate Masonry of Texas, Inc.

HISTORIC RENOVATION

Foundry 101 – Cambridge, Massachusetts

Architect: CambridgeSeven

Brick Manufacturer: The Stiles & Hart Brick Company

Mason Contractor: Fernandes Masonry, Inc.

INTERNATONAL

TIC Art Center – Guangzhou, China

Architect: DOMANI Architectural Concepts

Brick Manufacturer: LOPO China

PAVING & LANDSCAPING

West End Square – Dallas, Texas

Architect: Field Operations

Brick Manufacturer: Whitacre-Greer

Brick Distributor: Blackson Brick Company

Mason Contractor: Paver Pro

RESIDENTIAL MULTIFAMILY

1 Boeurm Place – Brooklyn, New York

Architect: SLCE

Developer: Avery Hall Investments

Brick Manufacturer: Taylor Clay Products

Brick Distributor: Belden Tri-State Building Materials

Mason Contractor: HDK Construction

RESIDENTIAL SINGLE FAMILY

Canvas House – Toronto, Ontario – Canada

Architect: PARTISANS

Brick Manufacturer: Taylor Clay Products

Brick Distributor: Thames Valley Brick

Mason Contractor: Finbarr Sheehan

THIN BRICK

345 North Morgan – Chicago, Illinois