BIA Announces 2023 Brick In Architecture Award Winners

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) revealed its 2023 Brick in Architecture Awards, an international design competition featuring fired-clay brick.
Judged by a jury of peers, the 2023 winning projects span the United States, Canada, China, Mexico and the first winner in the Russian Federation. The 44 winners include nine Best in Class, nine Gold, nine Silver, 16 Bronze plus an overall Craftsmanship Award.
The Best in Class winners include:
COMMERCIAL (and CRAFTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNER)
Ace Hotel Toronto – Toronto, Ontario – Canada
Architect: Shim-Sutcliffe Architects
Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company
Mason Contractor: Limen Grou
EDUCATION – COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
TCU Music Center – Fort Worth, Texas
Architect: Bora Architecture & Interiors
Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Wilks Masonry LLC
EDUCATION – K-12
John Webb Elementary School – Arlington, Texas
Architect: BRW Architects
Brick Manufacturer: Cloud Ceramics
Brick Distributor: Blackson Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Accurate Masonry of Texas, Inc.
HISTORIC RENOVATION
Foundry 101 – Cambridge, Massachusetts
Architect: CambridgeSeven
Brick Manufacturer: The Stiles & Hart Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Fernandes Masonry, Inc.
INTERNATONAL
TIC Art Center – Guangzhou, China
Architect: DOMANI Architectural Concepts
Brick Manufacturer: LOPO China
PAVING & LANDSCAPING
West End Square – Dallas, Texas
Architect: Field Operations
Brick Manufacturer: Whitacre-Greer
Brick Distributor: Blackson Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Paver Pro
RESIDENTIAL MULTIFAMILY
1 Boeurm Place – Brooklyn, New York
Architect: SLCE
Developer: Avery Hall Investments
Brick Manufacturer: Taylor Clay Products
Brick Distributor: Belden Tri-State Building Materials
Mason Contractor: HDK Construction
RESIDENTIAL SINGLE FAMILY
Canvas House – Toronto, Ontario – Canada
Architect: PARTISANS
Brick Manufacturer: Taylor Clay Products
Brick Distributor: Thames Valley Brick
Mason Contractor: Finbarr Sheehan
THIN BRICK
345 North Morgan – Chicago, Illinois
Architect: Eckenhoff Saunders
Brick Manufacturer: Interstate Brick
Brick Distributor: Bricks Incorporated
Mason Contractor: Illinois Masonry Corporation