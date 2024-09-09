Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured Products & Services

BILCO Unveils New Type FT-30 Flood-Tight Access Door

The Type FT-30 flood-tight floor access door from BILCO can withstand 30' of water from the topside, ideal for job sites prone to flooding.

BILCO Flood-Tight Access Door

The BILCO Company has introduced the Type FT-30 door, a new flood-tight floor access door that can withstand 30′ of water from the topside, adding another component to its line of specialty access products for commercial applications.

The Type FT-30 door is flood-tight against 30′ of water from the topside and 5′ of water (when specified) from the underside. It features corrosion-resistant aluminum construction with stainless steel hardware. Covers are reinforced for AASHTO H-20 wheel loading to withstand vehicular loading as a standard feature.

BILCO has manufactured the door in response to customer demand for a product that can withstand up to a 30′ wall of water. The door is available in a number of standard and special sizes to satisfy any requirement. The Type FT-30 door will resist low-pressure gases and odors and will be particularly beneficial in applications with wells and other job sites that are prone to flooding.

BILCO’s new flood-tight door is designed with an innovative new latching system that securely seals the cover and allows the cover to be opened quickly and easily. Doors feature engineered lift assistance for safe, easy, one-hand operation and are available in a wide variety of single-leaf sizes. An optional Thermion Safetrax non-skid cover finish can also be included on the doors.

Click here for more Product News.
Sponsored Content

AASHTO H-20, Bilco, corrosion resistance, Flood-tight access door, Flooding prevention, Flooding-prone areas, Latching system, Stainless steel hardware, Type FT-30

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Watch This: The Role Of Facilities Management In Handling Emergencies And Maintenance

This video webinar provides actionable strategies to safeguard your assets, protect lives, and ensure operational continuity.

Previous

Biophilia: Designing With Nature

Next

Fellowes’ 2024 Clean Air Survey Results: Global IAQ Discrepancies

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly