BILCO Unveils New Type FT-30 Flood-Tight Access Door

The BILCO Company has introduced the Type FT-30 door, a new flood-tight floor access door that can withstand 30′ of water from the topside, adding another component to its line of specialty access products for commercial applications.

The Type FT-30 door is flood-tight against 30′ of water from the topside and 5′ of water (when specified) from the underside. It features corrosion-resistant aluminum construction with stainless steel hardware. Covers are reinforced for AASHTO H-20 wheel loading to withstand vehicular loading as a standard feature.

BILCO has manufactured the door in response to customer demand for a product that can withstand up to a 30′ wall of water. The door is available in a number of standard and special sizes to satisfy any requirement. The Type FT-30 door will resist low-pressure gases and odors and will be particularly beneficial in applications with wells and other job sites that are prone to flooding.

BILCO’s new flood-tight door is designed with an innovative new latching system that securely seals the cover and allows the cover to be opened quickly and easily. Doors feature engineered lift assistance for safe, easy, one-hand operation and are available in a wide variety of single-leaf sizes. An optional Thermion Safetrax non-skid cover finish can also be included on the doors.