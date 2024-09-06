By Borja Iglesias

T he concept of biophilia dates back to 1984 when Edward O. Wilson popularized it. At its core, the term refers to the connection between humans and nature. Since then, it’s been applied to many facets of the human experience, including the architecture and design industry, where it’s been used as a buzzword in the last few years.

(Photo: RIVA Spain)

Designing with nature in mind comes from careful, thorough, and intentional product selection, keeping materials, sourcing, and quality in mind. In the home, embracing biophilic design can lead to a more serene and healthful living environment. For those looking for biophilic design in office spaces, the benefits extend beyond aesthetics. Studies have shown that incorporating natural elements in the workplace can lead to increased creativity, productivity, and overall employee well-being. The presence of nature has an overall calming effect on us, affecting the way we think, interact and experience the spaces we are in.

Sourcing For Biophilic Design

Natural and sustainably sourced materials play a crucial role in biophilic design. Product manufacturers that work with wood, crafting items such as wooden furniture, and surfacing materials, are big players in this design aspect. Finding new products with sustainably sourced hardwood like oak, walnut, or teak adds warmth and a natural interior aesthetic.

When looking for these products, check that products are CARB Phase II Compliant. This is necessary for the product to be sold in states like California and New York. In a nutshell, this regulation ensures that the product is tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), most commonly associated with the “new home smell” from your cabinets, flooring, carpet, paint, or furniture. The most well-known VOC is formaldehyde, especially present in many finished wood products, which compromises indoor air quality and can lead to headaches, respiratory issues, itchy eyes, and more health concerns. Many uncertified products find their way into the U.S., and it is essential to keep this known carcinogen out of both homes and commercial spaces.

(Photo: RIVA Spain)

Material Choices

For those looking to commit further, reclaiming existing wood furniture breathes new life into the natural materials and supports waste reduction. Knowing how trees grow, where the wood is sourced, and their environmental impact is essential to working with wood. For example, European oak trees take 180 years to mature, providing a material rich in history and environmental significance. Harvesting these trees beyond their prime (180-year mark) allows for ethical reforestation and the provision of new trees.

Other products with natural materials include natural fiber rugs like jute and wool, bamboo-based products that add texture, cork, clay, and linens like hemp, cotton, and linen. When diving deeper into the materials of a product, dyes, paints, and finishes can also be naturally based, with products that avoid harmful chemicals and otherwise use minerals and natural substances as pigments and beeswax or plant-based finishes that are non-toxic.

A more usual approach to biophilia, and a great place to start, is with live and preserved plants. Indoor plants, with their ability to improve air quality and foster a calming environment, create a sense of relaxation and tranquility. Preserved moss, a small, non-vascular flowerless plant, for instance, can be harvested sustainably from forests and can be treated with eco-friendly processes to maintain its vibrant color and texture without requiring extensive maintenance. This type of material can be used in wall installations and decorative elements, offering benefits such as improved acoustics and humidity stabilization.

Sustainability

A commitment to sustainability is essential in biophilic design. For the care of nature to ring true, the product and its manufacturers and creators need to be as invested in nature as they are in selling it. Companies that prioritize ethical sourcing and production methods play a crucial role in environmental conservation and reducing the carbon footprint. Their efforts contribute to a healthier planet and inspire others to follow suit. Certification programs like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) ensure that wood products are sourced from responsibly managed forests, promoting ecological balance and forest health. Other organizations, such as One Tree Planted, contribute to worldwide reforestation efforts, allowing brands to make new products while maintaining the ecological impact.

Borja Iglesias is CEO and Founder of RIVA Spain, a leading European wood manufacturer and surface solutions brand offering a luxurious connection to nature.