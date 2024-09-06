Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Workplace & Interiors

Biophilia: Designing With Nature

Biophilic design incorporates natural elements in the workplace, and can boost creativity, productivity, and overall employee well-being.

By Borja Iglesias

The concept of biophilia dates back to 1984 when Edward O. Wilson popularized it. At its core, the term refers to the connection between humans and nature. Since then, it’s been applied to many facets of the human experience, including the architecture and design industry, where it’s been used as a buzzword in the last few years.

Biophilia, biophilic design
(Photo: RIVA Spain)

Designing with nature in mind comes from careful, thorough, and intentional product selection, keeping materials, sourcing, and quality in mind. In the home, embracing biophilic design can lead to a more serene and healthful living environment. For those looking for biophilic design in office spaces, the benefits extend beyond aesthetics. Studies have shown that incorporating natural elements in the workplace can lead to increased creativity, productivity, and overall employee well-being. The presence of nature has an overall calming effect on us, affecting the way we think, interact and experience the spaces we are in.

For those looking for biophilic design in office spaces, the benefits extend beyond aesthetics. Studies have shown that incorporating natural elements in the workplace can lead to increased creativity, productivity, and overall employee well-being.

Sourcing For Biophilic Design

Natural and sustainably sourced materials play a crucial role in biophilic design. Product manufacturers that work with wood, crafting items such as wooden furniture, and surfacing materials, are big players in this design aspect. Finding new products with sustainably sourced hardwood like oak, walnut, or teak adds warmth and a natural interior aesthetic.

When looking for these products, check that products are CARB Phase II Compliant. This is necessary for the product to be sold in states like California and New York. In a nutshell, this regulation ensures that the product is tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), most commonly associated with the “new home smell” from your cabinets, flooring, carpet, paint, or furniture. The most well-known VOC is formaldehyde, especially present in many finished wood products, which compromises indoor air quality and can lead to headaches, respiratory issues, itchy eyes, and more health concerns. Many uncertified products find their way into the U.S., and it is essential to keep this known carcinogen out of both homes and commercial spaces.

Biophilia, biophilic design
(Photo: RIVA Spain)

Material Choices  

For those looking to commit further, reclaiming existing wood furniture breathes new life into the natural materials and supports waste reduction. Knowing how trees grow, where the wood is sourced, and their environmental impact is essential to working with wood. For example, European oak trees take 180 years to mature, providing a material rich in history and environmental significance. Harvesting these trees beyond their prime (180-year mark) allows for ethical reforestation and the provision of new trees.

Other products with natural materials include natural fiber rugs like jute and wool, bamboo-based products that add texture, cork, clay, and linens like hemp, cotton, and linen. When diving deeper into the materials of a product, dyes, paints, and finishes can also be naturally based, with products that avoid harmful chemicals and otherwise use minerals and natural substances as pigments and beeswax or plant-based finishes that are non-toxic.

A more usual approach to biophilia, and a great place to start, is with live and preserved plants. Indoor plants, with their ability to improve air quality and foster a calming environment, create a sense of relaxation and tranquility. Preserved moss, a small, non-vascular flowerless plant, for instance, can be harvested sustainably from forests and can be treated with eco-friendly processes to maintain its vibrant color and texture without requiring extensive maintenance. This type of material can be used in wall installations and decorative elements, offering benefits such as improved acoustics and humidity stabilization.

Sustainability

A commitment to sustainability is essential in biophilic design. For the care of nature to ring true, the product and its manufacturers and creators need to be as invested in nature as they are in selling it. Companies that prioritize ethical sourcing and production methods play a crucial role in environmental conservation and reducing the carbon footprint. Their efforts contribute to a healthier planet and inspire others to follow suit. Certification programs like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) ensure that wood products are sourced from responsibly managed forests, promoting ecological balance and forest health. Other organizations, such as One Tree Planted, contribute to worldwide reforestation efforts, allowing brands to make new products while maintaining the ecological impact.

Borja Iglesias is CEO and Founder of RIVA Spain, a leading European wood manufacturer and surface solutions brand offering a luxurious connection to nature.

Read more about biophilic design and facility management on Facility Executive.
Sponsored Content

architecture, biophilia, biophilic design, CARB Phase II Compliant, Forest Stewardship Council, interior design, Interiors, natural elements, occupant well-being, Office Design, Product Selection, RIVA Spain, Sustainability, Workplace Design

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Watch This: The Role Of Facilities Management In Handling Emergencies And Maintenance

This video webinar provides actionable strategies to safeguard your assets, protect lives, and ensure operational continuity.

Previous

Safe And Sound: These Doors And Locks Ensure Facilities Are Secure

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly