Birchwood Lighting Launches New BW165 Recessed Linear

The new recessed linear enhances basic luminaires with new configurable features, a modern design, and a sleek profile.

Birchwood Lighting recently announced the newest addition to the BW165 family, the BW165 Recessed. This luminaire stands out as a small aperture recessed linear featuring an all-new light engine paired with a sleek 1.65” profile. The BW165 Recessed is a streamlined lighting solution suitable for all ceiling and wall types, including linear, rectangle, and shape configurations.

While the BW165 Recessed may be simple, it was designed with features that make a difference. This linear system offers exceptional configurability with a range of installation options from T-Grid to recessed, 90-degree corners and intersections included as a standard, with both flanged and flangeless trim choices. The flip-down service tray allows for easy driver access and quick connection of materials. As an added convenience, recessed housings may ship in advance if requested.

Additional offerings include 2″ drop lens options, as well as 1″ and 3″ regressed options, all of which can be configured as perimeter fixtures or standard fixtures.

BW165 Recessed also comes with brand new lens offerings including a harmonized efficiency lens, frosted white lens, asymmetrical lens, and future options for wall wash and wall grazer.

Specified down to the inch or configured into any shape, Birchwood Lighting’s next-generation linear family is designed to elevate any space.

