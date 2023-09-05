Bird Control And Pest Management Product Focus

Dock Leveler Rear Hinge Seal

By Xcluder Dock Leveler Rear Hinge SealBy Xcluder

Xcluder Pest Control Dock Leveler Rear Hinge Seal closes the open hinge gap found on most dock levelers using Xcluder Fill Fabric and durable PVC-coated vinyl. The seal, designed for use in combination with Xcluder’s full suite of loading dock rodent-proofing solutions, eliminates a potential rodent entry point in an area notorious for rodent activity. Left unprotected, loading docks create a popular thoroughfare for rodents and other pests.

Xcluder Dock Leveler Rear Hinge Seals feature Xcluder Fill Fabric—a blend of stainless steel and poly-fiber that is impenetrable to rats and mice, proven effective by the USDA APHIS Lab. The seal also features durable PVC-coated vinyl to minimize air exchange and reduce the infiltration of outside contaminants, creating an energy-saving weather seal. By effectively sealing the dock leveler’s rear hinge against pests, outdoor contaminants, and light, the Xcluder Dock Leveler Rear Hinge Seal supports SQF, BRC, GFSI, and AIB compliance.