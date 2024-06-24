Birdair, Inc.’s new TensoSky ETFE film cladding system will be introduced in John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport’s New Terminal One (NTO). Approximately 300,000 sq. ft. of the single-layer ETFE film with reinforcement cables will be installed at NTO’s Arrivals and Departures canopies.

Birdair’s scope of work for the project includes design, fabrication and installation of the ETFE film, cables and clamping, with the supporting structural steel by others. The canopies are expected to be completed by March 1, 2025.

TensoSky ETFE is a durable, transparent and lightweight new-generation material. Due to low coefficient of friction of its surface, dust or dirt will not stick to TensoSky ETFE film. It is also highly transparent (from 90 to 95%) and allows for the passing of UV rays, which are responsible for the promotion of photosynthesis, thus facilitating plant growth. While ETFE films are very elastic (up to 600% at breaking point), they are still structurally resistant and do not degrade under exposure to environmental pollution, UV light, harsh chemicals or extreme temperature variations.

TensoSky ETFE film has approximately 70% acoustic transmission. Little energy is consumed from extruding of the film to transportation to site compared to other similar cladding material, resulting in a reduction of the overall carbon footprint. Additionally, ETFE systems provide ample natural daylight, lowering the demand for indoor lighting and minimizing energy costs. Waste from the manufacturing process or even old ETFE elements can be remolded into new ETFE products such as tubing components, wires or castings.

NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art passenger terminal that will anchor the south side of JFK Airport. Its construction will be constructed by a design-build team led by AECOM, Tishman, Gensler and Thornton Tomasetti. The terminal is being constructed on the sites of the existing Terminal 1, the 59-year-old Terminal 2 and the former Terminal 3, which was demolished in 2013. The first phase of the project is expected to commence in June 2026, while the entire project is slated for completion in 2030.

The new terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience. With over 300,000 sq. ft. of dining, retail, lounges and recreational space, NTO will offer passengers a uniquely New York sense of place.

NTO will reimagine the international passenger experience at JFK Airport while creating opportunities for local, minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).