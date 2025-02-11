Contact Us

BITEC Adds Base Sheet To Imperflex Self-Adhered Product Line 

The Imperflex SA2 base sheet expands the Imperflex product line without compromising BITEC's original high-quality formulations.

BITEC Imperflex SA2

BITEC, Inc. will be introducing its Imperflex SA2 two-square self-adhered base sheet at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) in February, in response to contractor requests for a two-square option for installing BITEC’s popular Imperflex self-adhered SBS-polymer modified bitumen system.

The new Imperflex SA2 offers contractors a convenient 2-square alternative while maintaining the same high-quality product and providing efficient installation. Roofers, until now, have been limited to using BITEC’s Imperflex USA 1-½  square smooth-surfaced base sheet, but the new SBS-polymer modified roofing system expands their repertoire with a self-adhered option.

The integrated Imperflex residential roofing solution is used on residential roofs where slope prevents the effective use of shingles, tile, or metal. BITEC will continue to carry the 1-½ square option for contractors who prefer the slightly thicker option.

The new base sheet expands the Imperflex product line without compromising BITEC’s original high-quality formulations, found in the company’s mod-bit systems.

BITEC, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of some of the industry’s highest-quality solutions for low-slope roofs in North America, including APP, SBS, PVC, KEE, and a wide selection of coatings and ancillary products. The new base sheet can be seen featured in IRE Booth 11087.

Click here for more product news.

