Bobcat Company Announces New Product Lineup

Bobcat Company expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of forklifts; industrial air compressors; turf renovation equipment; and portable power products including air compressors, generators and light towers. The rebrand not only aimed to broaden their product portfolio, but also to meet the needs of loyal customers and empower new customers.

These products are now available at select Bobcat dealerships throughout North America. Last year, Bobcat announced Doosan Industrial Vehicle, Doosan Portable Power, Doosan Industrial Air and RYAN turf renovation products would change to the Bobcat brand as part of the organization’s global brand strategy. All product lines have officially rebranded under Bobcat in North America with transitions on these product lines also happening globally in applicable markets.

Customers can now purchase these Bobcat branded products, which includes:

Forklifts: Internal combustion cushion and pneumatic tire forklifts, electric counterbalance forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, pallet trucks/stacker forklifts and warehouse vehicles.

Industrial air: Industrial air compressors ranging from 30- to 200-hp, with both fixed and variable speed offerings.

Turf renovation equipment: Aerators, sod cutters, de-thatchers, over-seeders, and other specialty products that serve landscaping and grounds care professionals across a variety of industries including golf, sports turf, landscaping and rental.

Portable power: Air compressors ranging from 185 to 1600 CFM, mobile generators ranging from 25 to 570 kVA and light towers with runtime up to 105 hours.

Customers can search the Bobcat Company website to find their local dealer offering the newly rebranded Bobcat products.