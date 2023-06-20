Bobcat Company Completes $5.3M Office Renovation

Bobcat Company revealed its complete $5.3 million renovation at its Johnson Creek, Wis., location. The Johnson Creek facility manufactures mowers, turf, and grounds maintenance equipment.

The investment in the Johnson Creek facility modernized the office and employee spaces with an open-concept design, which includes multiple meeting and conference rooms, updated furniture and an enhanced employee break room.

“We continue to make investments in our facilities and operations, as part of our commitment to support our employees with a collaborative, inspiring workplace and to serve as a strong community partner where we operate,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America.

Promoting Collaboration And Innovation

The renovations are consistent with the interior design, finishes, and furnishings of other Bobcat locations throughout North America. Featuring open seating and no cubicles, the space is intended to encourage collaboration, drive innovation, and support cross-functional teamwork. As an ode to its Wisconsin location, the facility’s meeting rooms are named for various local wildlife such as Badger, Whitetail Deer, Red Fox, Sandhill Crane and Bald Eagle.

The renovation additionally transformed the former employee break room into a more versatile and welcoming café area.

Exterior building signage also received a refresh aligned with Bobcat facility branding throughout North America.

“Seeing the many enhanced spaces throughout the facility and the new Bobcat signage has been exciting, and we are so appreciative of the support from our employees and construction partners during this process,” said Chris Knipfer, vice president of grounds maintenance equipment business, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Johnson Creek is an important part of our company’s operations, and we are thrilled to build on our success here in Wisconsin.”

Doosan Bobcat acquired the Johnson Creek facility and its product lineup in 2019 to diversify its product portfolio, complement its existing business offerings and expand its footprint. The location houses more than 375 employees working across sales, human resources, strategic sourcing, design and test engineering, and manufacturing operations for some of the company’s turf and grounds maintenance equipment products.

Bobcat has grown its product lineup significantly, launching more machines in the past five years than previously in its entire history. In addition to the mowers, turf and grounds maintenance equipment produced at the Johnson Creek facility, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, attachments, implements, parts and services.

Shultz + Associates Architects supported the architecture plans, while ABC Construction served as the general contractor and Midwest Electric worked on the electrical aspects of the facility.

In addition to its operations in Johnson Creek, Bobcat has an extensive presence throughout the U.S., employing more than 5,000 people at offices, facilities, and manufacturing operations across North America.