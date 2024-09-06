Bobcat Company Expands Product Lineup With Backhoe Loader

Bobcat Company has expanded its North American product lineup with the introduction of the B760 backhoe loader. The backhoe loader features a lift capacity of more than 2,200 lbs at full reach, a digging depth of 18′ and 5″, and nearly 180 degrees of backhoe swing for less repositioning and fast cycle times.

The backhoe loader comes with a standard-equipped extendable arm that provides up to 8″ of additional dig depth compared to other machines of the same size. The B760’s performance and versatility extend throughout the machine, with the front-end loader providing a lift capacity of 7,985 lbs with its standard, general-purpose bucket.

Powered by a turbocharged 3.4-liter Bobcat engine, the B760 delivers powerful, high-torque performance and efficiency. It achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF).

With powerful backhoe and loader breakout forces, operators can confidently dig in and conquer some of the most challenging job site tasks such as excavation, site preparation, material handling, trenching, snow removal and more. The power shift transmission provides quick direction changes while the backhoe loader’s swift travel speeds allow operators to minimize the need for a trailer.

With controls that are thoughtfully laid out and easy to use, new operators can reach maximum productivity in less time. The easy-to-read, 5-inch, color display panel provides full-featured machine interaction and monitoring capabilities for efficient and productive operation. The operator station and optional cab are designed for all-day comfort, with controls designed for easy use and minimal operator fatigue.

Additional standard features that enhance operator productivity include: