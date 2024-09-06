Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Bobcat Company Expands Product Lineup With Backhoe Loader

The Bobcat B760 backhoe loader delivers a wide range of job site solutions and the most digging depth in its size class.

Bobcat B760 backhoe loader

Bobcat Company has expanded its North American product lineup with the introduction of the B760 backhoe loader. The backhoe loader features a lift capacity of more than 2,200 lbs at full reach, a digging depth of 18′ and 5″, and nearly 180 degrees of backhoe swing for less repositioning and fast cycle times.

The backhoe loader comes with a standard-equipped extendable arm that provides up to 8″ of additional dig depth compared to other machines of the same size. The B760’s performance and versatility extend throughout the machine, with the front-end loader providing a lift capacity of 7,985 lbs with its standard, general-purpose bucket.

Powered by a turbocharged 3.4-liter Bobcat engine, the B760 delivers powerful, high-torque performance and efficiency. It achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF).

With powerful backhoe and loader breakout forces, operators can confidently dig in and conquer some of the most challenging job site tasks such as excavation, site preparation, material handling, trenching, snow removal and more. The power shift transmission provides quick direction changes while the backhoe loader’s swift travel speeds allow operators to minimize the need for a trailer.

With controls that are thoughtfully laid out and easy to use, new operators can reach maximum productivity in less time. The easy-to-read, 5-inch, color display panel provides full-featured machine interaction and monitoring capabilities for efficient and productive operation. The operator station and optional cab are designed for all-day comfort, with controls designed for easy use and minimal operator fatigue.

Additional standard features that enhance operator productivity include:

  • Ride control for reduced bucket spillage and enhanced operator comfort.
  • Automatic return-to-dig positioning to maximize cycle time efficiency.
  • Eight work lights for long days of loader and backhoe operations.
  • A 1.4-cubic-yard general purpose loader bucket for greater job site versatility.
  • Pilot controls for smooth, fast and precise backhoe workgroup operations.
  • Auxiliary hydraulics to power attachments from the front and rear.
Click here for more Product News.
Sponsored Content

Auxiliary hydraulics, B760, Backhoe loader, Bobcat Company, High-torque performance, Pilot controls, Power attachments, Reduced bucket spillage, Ride control

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Watch This: The Role Of Facilities Management In Handling Emergencies And Maintenance

This video webinar provides actionable strategies to safeguard your assets, protect lives, and ensure operational continuity.

Previous

Poll: What’s Your Biggest Concern?

Next

DOE Earmarks $430M To Upgrade U.S. Hydropower Infrastructure

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly