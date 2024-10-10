Contact Us

Bobcat Introduces The TL623 Telehandler 

The Bobcat TL623 Telehandler offers an array of standard-equipped comfort and performance-boosting features to increase productivity.

Bobcat TL623 Telehandler

Bobcat Company recently launched its TL623 telehandler, a telescopic tool carrier loaded with premium performance and comfort features. The TL623 offers a greater reach and lift capacity of a heavy-duty telescoping boom to tackle a wide range of jobs. It has a lift capacity of 6,000 lbs. and a lift height of 23′ for every demanding lift cycle.

Five operation modes give operators the versatility needed for a wide variety of applications: 

  • ECO mode allows operators to maintain hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power—working with lower RPM, less noise, and lower fuel consumption.  
  • Smooth drive mode is ideal for maneuvering across job sites with mild acceleration and deceleration while carrying loads.  
  • Dynamic drive mode increases the responsiveness of the telehandler’s acceleration and deceleration for traveling between tasks.  
  • Flex drive mode allows the operator to manage the engine speed independently from travel speed.  
  • Advanced attachment control mode allows for full auxiliary hydraulic performance. 

Standard, Performance-Boosting Features

The TL623 is loaded with performance and comfort features designed to increase operators’ productivity. Along with the five operation modes, this workhorse also comes standard with the following performance-enhancing features: 

  • Four steering modes for application-matched maneuverability 
  • The Bobcat Smart Handling System for tailored boom movements via controls on the joystick 
  • Power Bob-Tach mounting system for quick attachment changes 
  • A spacious, high-visibility cab with an efficient HVAC system, an easy-to-read control panel, simple and intuitive controls, an air-suspension seat, and an LCD screen that provides full-featured machine interaction and monitoring capabilities  
  • Automatic ride control for reduced material spillage and faster travel speeds 
  • Seven-pin attachment control device for additional control and functionality in select attachments

Comfort And Operability

The cab features high visibility, a comfortable air-suspension seat, an efficient HVAC system, and an easy-to-read 5″ LCD display panel. Bobcat telehandler cabs are designed and tested to Roll-Over Protection Structure and Falling Object Protective Structure level II standards. 

A single, intuitive joystick controls the travel direction, lift and tilt functions, boom extension, and auxiliary hydraulics. On the front side of the joystick, the directional switch for forward, neutral, and reverse can be operated with the index finger. The two-speed travel switch, lift-arm float, boom extension, machine function settings, and auxiliary hydraulics are located on the rear of the joystick. 

The low-profile boom sits below the operator’s eye level to provide an open view of the surroundings. Front, top, and rear window wipers help keep windows free of debris and precipitation. Mirrors on the operator’s left and right provide added visibility when working in confined areas. An optional rear mirror kit, rearview camera kit, and boom work light kit also are available.

