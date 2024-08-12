Bobcat Invests $3.26M To Renovate Georgia Facility

Bobcat Company recently completed a $3.26 million renovation at its Buford, Georgia facility. The site is home to Bobcat’s North American material handling sales, service, marketing, parts and logistics departments. More than 180 employees currently work at the Buford location, a significant increase since 2022.

Bobcat manufactures worksite solutions including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services. The company recently brought material handling into the Bobcat brand, transitioning from Doosan Industrial Vehicle to Bobcat early this year. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

Bobcat’s investment in its Buford facility modernized conference rooms, break rooms and office spaces, improved the interior design, finishing and furnishing to align with other Bobcat locations, and updated exterior signage. Featuring open seating and no cubicles, the enhanced spaces support cross-functional teamwork and engagement.

“Investing in our facilities and operations to create collaborative, inspiring workplaces is one of many ways that Bobcat supports our employees,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Fostering our company’s success alongside the dedicated team in Buford is a priority for us. We are thrilled to provide them with a work environment that encourages collaboration and drives innovation.”

The 200,000-square-foot Buford facility houses a state-of-the-art parts operation which supplies over 30,000 line items to support its affiliate groups. Additionally, the material handling product line includes 179 separate models with a full range of diesel, gas, liquid propane gas and electric forklifts, with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 55,000 pounds.