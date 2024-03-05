Bobcat Showcases Future Solutions At MODEX 2024

Bobcat Company will showcase its future material handling solutions at MODEX 2024, including combustion machines and hydrogen prototypes.

From electric and internal combustion machines to new hydrogen prototypes, Bobcat Company is showcasing the future of its material handling solutions at MODEX 2024.

Located in booth B2822 (Building ABC, Level 1), the Bobcat booth will feature solutions designed to handle various unique material handling challenges.

Bobcat offers a full range of diesel, gas, liquid propane gas and electric forklifts, with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 55,000 pounds. On display at MODEX 2024, Bobcat will feature:

B20SU-9 Cushion Electric Stand-up Rider o 3,000- to 4,000-pound capacity o Stand-up configuration o Guardian Stability System (GSS) o 36-volt electric counterbalance o Reliable all-AC power



BR20SP-7 Plus Electric Pantograph Reach Truck o 3,500- to 4,000-pound capacity o Narrow-aisle specialty o Guardian Stability System (GSS) o All AC electric system



BOP15S-9 Electric Order Picker o 3,000-pound capacity o Small chassis size perfect for narrow aisles o Height and descent proximity sensors o Available mast heights up to 300 inches o 24-volt AC system



D70S-9 Diesel Pneumatic Forklift o 13,500- to 20,000-pound capacity o Shift ProTek hot-shift transmission protector



Bobcat will also showcase hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklift prototypes within the booth.

Hydrogen fuel cell forklifts offer longer operating times and faster refueling, making them functional for applications that require extended use and quick refueling turnaround. For warehouses operating multiple shifts, the hydrogen fuel cell forklift is a viable option to reduce carbon footprint while still meeting the operational needs to run longer hours with no charging required.

Prototypes on display at MODEX include:

B35X-7 Hydrogen Pneumatic Forklift Prototype o This hydrogen forklift prototype would function similarly to the currently commercialized B35X-7 electric pneumatic forklift but powered by hydrogen rather than an electric battery. o 7,000-pound capacity



BER30S-9 Hydrogen Rider Pallet Jacks Forklift Prototype o This hydrogen prototype would function similarly to the currently commercialized BER30-9 electric rider pallet jacks but powered by hydrogen rather than an electric battery. o 6,000-pound capacity



While still in the development phase, Bobcat is exploring hydrogen for use across its forklift range. More information on hydrogen fuel cell forklifts’ availability will be forthcoming.

Bobcat forklifts and warehouse vehicles are new in their branding, but not in their legacy, as the product line transitioned to the Bobcat brand in early 2024 from its former brand of Doosan Industrial Vehicle.

See the future of Bobcat material handling solutions by visiting booth B2822 at MODEX 2024.